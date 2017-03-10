WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leigh away

Re: Leigh away

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 6:54 am
Does anyone know if a radio station will be covering the game? Thanks

Re: Leigh away

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 9:22 am
try here later
Re: Leigh away

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 9:24 am
jerry murphy tai gaskell leroy all play

Re: Leigh away

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:24 am
Thank you :BOW:

Re: Leigh away

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 12:16 pm
For fans travelling without tickets there will be a cash turnstyle open for the South Stand. Safe journey
Re: Leigh away

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 1:38 pm
good news

sure final decision on gaskell will be in the warm up!

gaskell

mcgilvary
cudjoe
mellor
murphy

got our back line again now, well 2nd choice as mamo would be full back :D
Re: Leigh away

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 1:39 pm
stone also today admitting brierleys form has been poor so far but lots of talent and just needs to get involved more in games to help brough
Re: Leigh away

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 2:07 pm
We owe Leigh for lasts season diabolical start against them and eventual loss. Think we'll win tonight with Brierley putting in a man of the match performance and playing to the boo boys and negativity from the home fans.
c}