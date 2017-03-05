|
jools wrote:
Cheers daz! So many stadia I've seen us play in over the years I just couldn't remember! I made a list a good few years ago now and there was over 50 grounds on the list then!
you cant remember it being seated
it was only last September!! or is the
to blame.
Sun Mar 05, 2017 10:25 am
jools wrote:
Can't remember-(must be my age) I'd like to know too! Can anyone remember whether the away end wasg seated?
Good Morning Jools ,hope you are well?A bit of info on the LSV, yes the away end (The South Stand)is all seating, including bars and hot food ,plenty of Free Parking all around the Stadium,a word of advice ,no cash payments on the turnstiles, buy your tickets before the game,there is a Pub virtually on site The Whistling Wren, and the Hotel is open and does meal deals for everyone, you are welcome in Legends Bar outside the ground,but it does get full,I hope all travelling fans have a good trip over.Charlie.
Tue Mar 07, 2017 1:24 pm
some positive news for a change on the injury front!
mcgillvary could make this game but wont be risked if not 100%
murphy, cudjoe, ferguson, gaskell all looking good to go too
taai certainly returns after a ban
be a much stronger team this friday fingers crossed
think acton leigh;s prop is banned for this one
Tue Mar 07, 2017 4:04 pm
Great stuff!! Will be hard to drop Wood while on his try scoring form. It'll be interesting who gets to play.
Tue Mar 07, 2017 4:23 pm
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Wouldn't need to drop wood, he will play in the centres inside of smurph, mellor will play second row
Tue Mar 07, 2017 5:18 pm
That's how I'd view it too
Wood should play over Mellor otherwise in my opinion
Tue Mar 07, 2017 6:10 pm
ferguson
taai
roberts
the second row first choices fergy and taai start and roberts off the bench.. mellor to go back to centre in place of wood? who has done nothing wrong in his two recent starts.
Tue Mar 07, 2017 7:03 pm
ColD
Silver RLFANS Member
Acton good to go, fine only- been impressive for us this year.
Important game for both teams this aiming to keep out of the middle 8s - hope you bring plenty over
Tue Mar 07, 2017 7:41 pm
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Taai in the front row for me!
Tue Mar 07, 2017 9:38 pm
Joined:
Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pmPosts:
14519Location:
Overlooking the Canal
Not a chance of bringing loads over, it's away, it's Friday the M62 is closed coming back and we have half our team sat in the stand, will be the usual 250 i reckon.
