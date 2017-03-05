jools wrote: Can't remember-(must be my age) I'd like to know too! Can anyone remember whether the away end wasg seated?

Good Morning Jools ,hope you are well?A bit of info on the LSV, yes the away end (The South Stand)is all seating, including bars and hot food ,plenty of Free Parking all around the Stadium,a word of advice ,no cash payments on the turnstiles, buy your tickets before the game,there is a Pub virtually on site The Whistling Wren, and the Hotel is open and does meal deals for everyone, you are welcome in Legends Bar outside the ground,but it does get full,I hope all travelling fans have a good trip over.Charlie.