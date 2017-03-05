WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leigh away

Re: Leigh away

Sun Mar 05, 2017 10:04 am
brearley84
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12320
Location: Huddersfield
jools wrote:
Cheers daz! So many stadia I've seen us play in over the years I just couldn't remember! I made a list a good few years ago now and there was over 50 grounds on the list then!


you cant remember it being seated :shock: it was only last September!! or is the :DRUNK: to blame.
Re: Leigh away

Sun Mar 05, 2017 10:25 am
charlie caroli
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11189
Location: blackpool tower circus
jools wrote:
Can't remember-(must be my age) I'd like to know too! Can anyone remember whether the away end wasg seated?

Good Morning Jools ,hope you are well?A bit of info on the LSV, yes the away end (The South Stand)is all seating, including bars and hot food ,plenty of Free Parking all around the Stadium,a word of advice ,no cash payments on the turnstiles, buy your tickets before the game,there is a Pub virtually on site The Whistling Wren, and the Hotel is open and does meal deals for everyone, you are welcome in Legends Bar outside the ground,but it does get full,I hope all travelling fans have a good trip over.Charlie. :thumb:

Re: Leigh away

Tue Mar 07, 2017 1:24 pm
brearley84
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12320
Location: Huddersfield
some positive news for a change on the injury front!

mcgillvary could make this game but wont be risked if not 100%

murphy, cudjoe, ferguson, gaskell all looking good to go too

taai certainly returns after a ban

be a much stronger team this friday fingers crossed

think acton leigh;s prop is banned for this one
Re: Leigh away

Tue Mar 07, 2017 4:04 pm
Joined: Sun Mar 15, 2015 8:15 pm
Posts: 443
brearley84 wrote:
some positive news for a change on the injury front!

mcgillvary could make this game but wont be risked if not 100%

murphy, cudjoe, ferguson, gaskell all looking good to go too

taai certainly returns after a ban

be a much stronger team this friday fingers crossed

think acton leigh;s prop is banned for this one


Great stuff!! Will be hard to drop Wood while on his try scoring form. It'll be interesting who gets to play.

Re: Leigh away

Tue Mar 07, 2017 4:23 pm
jools
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7243
AntonyGiant wrote:
Great stuff!! Will be hard to drop Wood while on his try scoring form. It'll be interesting who gets to play.


Wouldn't need to drop wood, he will play in the centres inside of smurph, mellor will play second row
Re: Leigh away

Tue Mar 07, 2017 5:18 pm
Joined: Mon Mar 11, 2002 9:09 am
Posts: 30899
Location: Gods Own County
jools wrote:
Wouldn't need to drop wood, he will play in the centres inside of smurph, mellor will play second row


That's how I'd view it too

Wood should play over Mellor otherwise in my opinion
