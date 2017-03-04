|
Up next a trip to leigh, hoping for a better result than that awful away day last season when we got blown away in the opening half, but this is a different team now
9 players missing for the last game...hopefully not picked up anymore!! a longer turnaround to this game may help a few
hope to have 4 back, dont know what the problem is with murphy?
taai
gaskell
ferguson
cudjoe
so will be stronger than the hull game but still down on numbers.
i think we need 8 more win to make the super 8's, winning this one would be a great step forward to that aim
Sat Mar 04, 2017 12:10 pm
jools
I doubt we will see Gaskell.
Sat Mar 04, 2017 3:19 pm
Im only going to this if we definitely have around 5 players back because I can't see anything other than a Leigh win something like 34-10 otherwise.
Have a feeling we won't see Gaskell again at all.
Mamo's expected return keeps changing and I have a feeling we may not actually see him play until May
Sat Mar 04, 2017 3:49 pm
I'm going regardless of our line up, if the youngsters have to play again then so be it and they need to see the fans have faith in them, people not turning up to watch them will only have a negative effect on their development, we should be there in numbers encouraging them not saying 'oh we will lose with these lads playing i'm not going' !!
But - it's each to their own, remember Jerry, Bruno, Leroy, and more recently Kruise, Nat Mason etc we're youngsters starting out !
On the game itself i think we need to be targeting this game as a must win as i suspect Leigh will be below 8th in league placings after round 23 so imperative we pick a vital 2 points now to give us our best chance of not being down there again as well as moving us back towards the top end as well as building some confidence.
It will be hard as they have some class players and on their day are a very good side, we need to be on the ball defensively from the off.
Sat Mar 04, 2017 4:00 pm
I'm going regardless of our line up, if the youngsters have to play again then so be it and they need to see the fans have faith in them, people not turning up to watch them will only have a negative effect on their development, we should be there in numbers encouraging them not saying 'oh we will lose with these lads playing i'm not going' !!
But - it's each to their own, remember Jerry, Bruno, Leroy, and more recently Kruise, Nat Mason etc we're youngsters starting out !
On the game itself i think we need to be targeting this game as a must win as i suspect Leigh will be below 8th in league placings after round 23 so imperative we pick a vital 2 points now to give us our best chance of not being down there again as well as moving us back towards the top end as well as building some confidence.
It will be hard as they have some class players and on their day are a very good side, we need to be on the ball defensively from the off.
I get where your coming from I really do and I will probably change my mind on Friday. If I saw a little more from senior boys who were out there on Thursday I would still be going regardless but with a new born baby in the family - I would rather save my money and spend the few hours from getting home from work with my little boy and save the £40-50.
Im sure this was a game identified as a MUST win by the coaching staff if we are to get a top 8 finish along with the Leeds game at home.
With all the injuries we have and we lose these MUST win games - I really don't see us making the top 8.
As its extremely unlikely we will pick up wins away ta Cas and Wigan even with the squad of the first game at Widnes if we are realistic.
Sat Mar 04, 2017 4:10 pm
Fair enough then, i can understand that, i would be worried if people were not going simply on the strength of the squad we send rather than their own situation, but as i said previously it's each to their own, i go to support the whole team/club regardless of who is playing but my kids are grown up and i don't have many financial commitments so i can please myself.
Sat Mar 04, 2017 4:27 pm
I'm going with junior.
What's car parking like there please ?
Sat Mar 04, 2017 4:32 pm
jools
Can't remember-(must be my age) I'd like to know too! Can anyone remember whether the away end was seated?
Sat Mar 04, 2017 4:54 pm
Loads of free parking at the ground, if not there's plenty of street parking near, and yes Jools it's seated.
Sat Mar 04, 2017 5:42 pm
jools
Loads of free parking at the ground, if not there's plenty of street parking near, and yes Jools it's seated.
Cheers daz! So many stadia I've seen us play in over the years I just couldn't remember! I made a list a good few years ago now and there was over 50 grounds on the list then!
