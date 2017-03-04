Up next a trip to leigh, hoping for a better result than that awful away day last season when we got blown away in the opening half, but this is a different team now
9 players missing for the last game...hopefully not picked up anymore!! a longer turnaround to this game may help a few
hope to have 4 back, dont know what the problem is with murphy?
taai
gaskell
ferguson
cudjoe
so will be stronger than the hull game but still down on numbers.
i think we need 8 more win to make the super 8's, winning this one would be a great step forward to that aim
