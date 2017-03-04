GIANT DAZ wrote: I'm going regardless of our line up, if the youngsters have to play again then so be it and they need to see the fans have faith in them, people not turning up to watch them will only have a negative effect on their development, we should be there in numbers encouraging them not saying 'oh we will lose with these lads playing i'm not going' !!



But - it's each to their own, remember Jerry, Bruno, Leroy, and more recently Kruise, Nat Mason etc we're youngsters starting out !



On the game itself i think we need to be targeting this game as a must win as i suspect Leigh will be below 8th in league placings after round 23 so imperative we pick a vital 2 points now to give us our best chance of not being down there again as well as moving us back towards the top end as well as building some confidence.

It will be hard as they have some class players and on their day are a very good side, we need to be on the ball defensively from the off.

I get where your coming from I really do and I will probably change my mind on Friday. If I saw a little more from senior boys who were out there on Thursday I would still be going regardless but with a new born baby in the family - I would rather save my money and spend the few hours from getting home from work with my little boy and save the £40-50.Im sure this was a game identified as a MUST win by the coaching staff if we are to get a top 8 finish along with the Leeds game at home.With all the injuries we have and we lose these MUST win games - I really don't see us making the top 8.As its extremely unlikely we will pick up wins away ta Cas and Wigan even with the squad of the first game at Widnes if we are realistic.