I'm going regardless of our line up, if the youngsters have to play again then so be it and they need to see the fans have faith in them, people not turning up to watch them will only have a negative effect on their development, we should be there in numbers encouraging them not saying 'oh we will lose with these lads playing i'm not going' !!



But - it's each to their own, remember Jerry, Bruno, Leroy, and more recently Kruise, Nat Mason etc we're youngsters starting out !



On the game itself i think we need to be targeting this game as a must win as i suspect Leigh will be below 8th in league placings after round 23 so imperative we pick a vital 2 points now to give us our best chance of not being down there again as well as moving us back towards the top end as well as building some confidence.

It will be hard as they have some class players and on their day are a very good side, we need to be on the ball defensively from the off.