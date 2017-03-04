WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leigh away

Sat Mar 04, 2017 10:24 am
brearley84
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12312
Location: Huddersfield
Up next a trip to leigh, hoping for a better result than that awful away day last season when we got blown away in the opening half, but this is a different team now

9 players missing for the last game...hopefully not picked up anymore!! a longer turnaround to this game may help a few

hope to have 4 back, dont know what the problem is with murphy?

so will be stronger than the hull game but still down on numbers.

i think we need 8 more win to make the super 8's, winning this one would be a great step forward to that aim
Sat Mar 04, 2017 12:10 pm
jools
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7233
I doubt we will see Gaskell.
Sat Mar 04, 2017 3:19 pm
GiantJake1988
Posts: 275
Im only going to this if we definitely have around 5 players back because I can't see anything other than a Leigh win something like 34-10 otherwise.

Have a feeling we won't see Gaskell again at all.

Mamo's expected return keeps changing and I have a feeling we may not actually see him play until May

Sat Mar 04, 2017 3:49 pm
GIANT DAZ
Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14510
Location: Overlooking the Canal
I'm going regardless of our line up, if the youngsters have to play again then so be it and they need to see the fans have faith in them, people not turning up to watch them will only have a negative effect on their development, we should be there in numbers encouraging them not saying 'oh we will lose with these lads playing i'm not going' !!

But - it's each to their own, remember Jerry, Bruno, Leroy, and more recently Kruise, Nat Mason etc we're youngsters starting out !

On the game itself i think we need to be targeting this game as a must win as i suspect Leigh will be below 8th in league placings after round 23 so imperative we pick a vital 2 points now to give us our best chance of not being down there again as well as moving us back towards the top end as well as building some confidence.
It will be hard as they have some class players and on their day are a very good side, we need to be on the ball defensively from the off.
c}