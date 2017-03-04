WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - None offending penalties

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 9:42 am
Mild mannered Janitor
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 6816
Location: Here there and everywhere
3 rounds in and still certain referees are wanting to be noticed.

Fifita was penalised last night for "moving off the mark" when in fact he played the ball on the spot where he got tackled. After playing the ball, he moves forward, but most importantly, does not impede the Saints markers. I fail to see why that warrants a penalty.

More over, within seconds of this penalty, the same offensive is going unpunished.

Hicks and Child seem the main protagonist of this.

Oh, and can someone turn Cummings mic off when he tries to justify a poor refereeing decision when it's blatantly just interrupting the game.
Last edited by Mild mannered Janitor on Sat Mar 04, 2017 11:27 am, edited 1 time in total.
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0

Re: On one offending penalties

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 9:52 am
Bull Mania
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4322
To be fair, they seem to be clamping down on moving off the mark/actions that take the markers out, espeiciaklt in the championship. I've seen around 6 penalties for the offence already in the championship this year. I thought Fafita did take the markers out yesterday IMHO but if the offence onlt gets penalised twice more for the rest of the the year i can see your frustration. I don't mind them clamping down on it as it's a pet hate of mine. But we'll see if it's still being penalised in May.

Re: None offending penalties

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 11:31 am
Mild mannered Janitor
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 6816
Location: Here there and everywhere
When interest in the game in general is in decline, I would hope the RFL would want to show case the best of th game rather than have pedantic penalties given on an inconsistent basis.

I also believe that the season is starting far too early. The opening rounds are played in mud baths which again does nothing to show off the skill levels of the elite players.
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0

Re: None offending penalties

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 11:37 am
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7561
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
When interest in the game in general is in decline, I would hope the RFL would want to show case the best of th game rather than have pedantic penalties given on an inconsistent basis.

I also believe that the season is starting far too early. The opening rounds are played in mud baths which again does nothing to show off the skill levels of the elite players.


Yeah, we had one against Huddersfield last week, which we "scored" from, which was a massive turning point :CRAZY:

Interestingly, the Fafita on yesterday, one of the Saints markers that he "interfered with" was nowhere near square at the ptb, which may be why he felt the need to do what he did.

c}