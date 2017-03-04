3 rounds in and still certain referees are wanting to be noticed.



Fifita was penalised last night for "moving off the mark" when in fact he played the ball on the spot where he got tackled. After playing the ball, he moves forward, but most importantly, does not impede the Saints markers. I fail to see why that warrants a penalty.



More over, within seconds of this penalty, the same offensive is going unpunished.



Hicks and Child seem the main protagonist of this.



Oh, and can someone turn Cummings mic off when he tries to justify a poor refereeing decision when it's blatantly just interrupting the game.