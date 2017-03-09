WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Cunningham or McDermot

Re: Cunningham or McDermot

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 8:48 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 697
Tony Smith

Re: Cunningham or McDermot

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 8:31 am
Huddersfield1895
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2011 4:08 am
Posts: 1181
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Tony Smith

If the Wolves lose at Leigh next Thursday he's gone.

Re: Cunningham or McDermot

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
NEwildcat
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 12:55 pm
Posts: 292
Location: Hartlepool
Karen wrote:
Unfortunately posting tripe isn't a banning offense. If it was, there'd be very few posters left! :lol:

its quite offal at times

Re: Cunningham or McDermot

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:30 am
Karen
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 9:13 am
Posts: 9991
Location: The right side of the river, by 49 miles!!
NEwildcat wrote:
its quite offal at times

Terrible!!! :lol: :BEAT:
:DAISY: Black 'n' White's Best Female 2006 & Runner Up 2007 & 2008 :DAISY:
"We will not accept a top eight finish as a barometer of supposed success at any point in the future whilst I am the owner of this club", A Pearson 23/09/2011

Re: Cunningham or McDermot

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 12:19 pm
NEwildcat
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 12:55 pm
Posts: 292
Location: Hartlepool
Karen wrote:
Terrible!!! :lol: :BEAT:

I know but I couldn't resist :CURTAIN:

Re: Cunningham or McDermot

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 1:01 pm
Slugger McBatt
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 4995
Location: Over there
If you look through coaches being sacked mid-season, it is frequently a defeat by Wakey that is regarded as the final straw. That would suggest that McDermot will go first as we play them next Friday, whereas Tony Smith won't go until the next working day after 22nd April.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.

Re: Cunningham or McDermot

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 2:51 pm
Biff Tannen
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4875
Location: Hill Valley
Slugger McBatt wrote:
If you look through coaches being sacked mid-season, it is frequently a defeat by Wakey that is regarded as the final straw. That would suggest that McDermot will go first as we play them next Friday, whereas Tony Smith won't go until the next working day after 22nd April.


:lol: Wakey =

Image
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: Cunningham or McDermot

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:18 pm
rollin thunder
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1356
Rick stone at Huddersfield looking a good. Candidate, but Cunningham surely running out off time.
McDermott may have just not only resurrected himself but the whole season for Leeds, perfect response.

Re: Cunningham or McDermot

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:22 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4132
Location: Carcassonne, France
If Catalans lose badly to St Helens in Perpignan then the knives will be out for Laurent Fraysinnous.

If St Helens lose badly in Perpignan then it will be knives out for Keiron Cunningham.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: Cunningham or McDermot

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 12:02 am
Ste100Centurions
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1368
Rick Stone ....

If Giants don't bounce back with some very good wins soon, he looks apathetic in interviews, does he care ? Or is he so laid back he's horizontal ?

Either way, without Brough, Giants are nothing.
