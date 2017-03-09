Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 9:13 am Posts: 9991 Location: The right side of the river, by 49 miles!!
NEwildcat wrote:
its quite offal at times
Terrible!!!
Black 'n' White's Best Female 2006 & Runner Up 2007 & 2008 "We will not accept a top eight finish as a barometer of supposed success at any point in the future whilst I am the owner of this club", A Pearson 23/09/2011
Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm Posts: 4995 Location: Over there
If you look through coaches being sacked mid-season, it is frequently a defeat by Wakey that is regarded as the final straw. That would suggest that McDermot will go first as we play them next Friday, whereas Tony Smith won't go until the next working day after 22nd April.
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm Posts: 4875 Location: Hill Valley
Slugger McBatt wrote:
If you look through coaches being sacked mid-season, it is frequently a defeat by Wakey that is regarded as the final straw. That would suggest that McDermot will go first as we play them next Friday, whereas Tony Smith won't go until the next working day after 22nd April.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.