After a period of relative stability, I reckon we could be in for a shake up with three of the usual top 4 - Saints, Leeds and Wire - all switching coaches before next season.



McDermott - This month

They had their excuses for why they didn't perform last year, and he obviously had a lot of goodwill in the bank, but that can't last forever. Narrow victories against Leigh and Salford are papering over the cracks. The Cas result demonstrates how far off the pace they are now.



Cunningham - Easter

Progressed to an SL head coaching job too quickly IMO. Saints are in the wilderness big time as we were 10 years ago. They need an outside influence to shake things up like we had with Maguire.





Smith - End of the season

He has just given us a good run for our money in the Grand Final and beaten Brisbane. I know they have had a bad start in terms of results but I don't think they are actually that far off. The reason I have said end of the season is I don't think they will win the GF, and surely they can't be happy with Smith continually falling at the final hurdle.