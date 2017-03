The problem with both Cunningham and McDermott is that their respective clubs show them massive amounts of loyalty.



That's deserved up to a point, but in the case of McDermott I'd say he burned through all of that last year, and really needed to show much more this year. I have sympathy for him re lack of recruitment, but I wouldn't be surprised if the whole club bought into the excuse-athon of last year, and so expected McGuire to come back and run the show, Burrow to be a genuine halfback for the first time in a decade, and numerous others to 'get back to their best' when in fact they are simply either past it or never had the ability in the first place.