|
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4097
Location: Carcassonne, France
|
Laurent Fraysinnous desrves to be fired because he has a squad equal to the best, but they have under-performed under his management.
Dennis Betts deserves to be fired for not retaining Kevin Brown regardless of the cost, and for not buying any decent players.
Ian Watson deserves to be fired for not speaking up against Marwan Koukash's decision to buy the alcoholic trouble maker Todd Carney, when Michael Dobson and Robert Lui are doing a good job.
Keiron Cunningham deserves to be fired because of his unsightly anxious visage, which suggests that he has a serious bout of constipation.
Brian McDermott deserves to be fired for letting the homophobic tattooed man Zachary Hardaker go to Castleford.
|
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!
Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 9:15 am
|
Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2496
Location: live in gosport wos hull
|
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Laurent Fraysinnous desrves to be fired because he has a squad equal to the best, but they have under-performed under his management.
Dennis Betts deserves to be fired for not retaining Kevin Brown regardless of the cost, and for not buying any decent players.
Ian Watson deserves to be fired for not speaking up against Marwan Koukash's decision to buy the alcoholic trouble maker Todd Carney, when Michael Dobson and Robert Lui are doing a good job.
Keiron Cunningham deserves to be fired because of his unsightly anxious visage, which suggests that he has a serious bout of constipation.
Brian McDermott deserves to be fired for letting the homophobic tattooed man Zachary Hardaker go to Castleford.
And you deserve to be fired for coming on hear with all your crap
|
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 9:40 am
|
Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19704
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
|
wrencat1873 wrote:
Leeds basically haven't bothered with recruitment in the close season.
They are severely lacking decent leadership and having Maguire calling the shots is a mistake.
At his best, he was a great support player and having lose a yard of pace, he isn't as effective in that role.
To see Hardaker waltzing past them at will says everything you need to know.
One of the best players on their books is ripping it up for one of their local rivals
The saving grace for McDermott is the treble, only 2 seasons ago, which is hard to believe now.
hardaker got up to so much trouble, lots not reported they had to get rid.
he even said himself he only had himself to blame.
cracking player I hope he regains his form, and its looking like he has.
as for McDermott, the signings have been,frankly, mediocre. mullally, ormandroyd etc. lots of the players such as walters are championship level.
others are over the hill. mcguires been a better player than most think, much more than a support player. sadly those days are long gone.
recruitment needs to be a million times better quality wise and we need a coach who can improve players and actually coach a structure and shape.
|
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 10:19 am
|
Joined: Thu Jul 07, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 4585
Location: WF10 - just a small town in Wakefield
|
Laurent Fraysinnous desrves to be fired because he has a squad equal to the best, but they have under-performed under his management.
Yes - I'll give you that one.
Dennis Betts deserves to be fired for not retaining Kevin Brown regardless of the cost, and for not buying any decent players.
No - Not Betts decision to let Brownie go. Board decision.
Ian Watson deserves to be fired for not speaking up against Marwan Koukash's decision to buy the alcoholic trouble maker Todd Carney, when Michael Dobson and Robert Lui are doing a good job.
Maybe - Has anyone spoke out against Marwan and kept their job ?
Keiron Cunningham deserves to be fired because of his unsightly anxious visage, which suggests that he has a serious bout of constipation.
Brian McDermott deserves to be fired for letting the homophobic tattooed man Zachary Hardaker go to Castleford.
No - Another board decision - blame Hetherington for that one although SL is now a lot better place now we have a tuned-in Hardaker on form.
|
I will hunger for eternity, For tides they are beckoning, My heart forever bleeds, In this hollow veil - Hollow Veil - Realms - DARKHER - 2016
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 11:31 am
|
Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2639
Location: WF1
|
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
alcoholic trouble maker Todd Carney
Would that be the same Todd Carney whose arrival at Catalans led you to tip him to be the best half back in Super League?
The same Todd Carney whose mere mention in a thread prompted you to turn it into an invitational circle jerk?
|
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 12:20 pm
|
Joined: Wed Feb 25, 2009 2:45 pm
Posts: 3737
Location: The Barton Arms
|
Not sure you can do a solo circle jerk, bearing in mind generally the faux Frenchman's opinions are not universally shared
|
What's the rumpus, Tom?
Pemps wrote:
I can't confirm Bennett's exact words but I believe they were along the lines of "Strewth Ian, I wouldn't touch him with yours. He's a flammin' Gala".
Wigan Peer wrote:
I keep my bin under 30mph to avoid fines...
Please see for me if she's wearing a coat so warm
To keep her from the howlin' winds.
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 5:33 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 08, 2002 3:34 pm
Posts: 4763
Location: Now the Man from Oswestry.
|
wrencat1873 wrote:
Leeds basically haven't bothered with recruitment in the close season.
They are severely lacking decent leadership and having Maguire calling the shots is a mistake.
At his best, he was a great support player and having lose a yard of pace, he isn't as effective in that role.
To see Hardaker waltzing past them at will says everything you need to know.
One of the best players on their books is ripping it up for one of their local rivals
The saving grace for McDermott is the treble, only 2 seasons ago, which is hard to believe now.
I'm wondering if Maguire's still a SL standard player, he doesn't seem to have delivered for a while now. As far as the first coach to be queuing outside the local job centre's concerned, I'm increasingly in the Tony Smith camp - Wire are the only SL side without a point this season so far.
|
Freedom for supporters of the government, only for members of one party - however numerous they may be - is no freedom at all. freedom is always and exclusively for one who thinks differently.
Rosa Luxemburg, 'Die russiche Revolution'.
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 5:40 pm
|
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4097
Location: Carcassonne, France
|
King Street Cat wrote:
Would that be the same Todd Carney whose arrival at Catalans led you to tip him to be the best half back in Super League?
The same Todd Carney whose mere mention in a thread prompted you to turn it into an invitational circle jerk?
That is the same man, whom it transpired, could not stop drinking alcohol to excess and damaging French bar and restaurant premises.
|
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!
Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: alleycat, BiltonRobin, Bobster1, casiceman, ChampagneSuperRovers, Egg Banjo, GUBRATS, Him, Iggy79, JEAN CAPDOUZE, Paddyfc, RoyBoy29, Sir Kevin Sinfield, The Chronicler of Chiswic, TheElectricGlidingWarrior, wiganermike, Wildthing, wrencat1873, yorksguy1865 and 215 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|
c}