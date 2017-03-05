wrencat1873 wrote:

They are severely lacking decent leadership and having Maguire calling the shots is a mistake.

At his best, he was a great support player and having lose a yard of pace, he isn't as effective in that role.

To see Hardaker waltzing past them at will says everything you need to know.

One of the best players on their books is ripping it up for one of their local rivals



hardaker got up to so much trouble, lots not reported they had to get rid.he even said himself he only had himself to blame.cracking player I hope he regains his form, and its looking like he has.as for McDermott, the signings have been,frankly, mediocre. mullally, ormandroyd etc. lots of the players such as walters are championship level.others are over the hill. mcguires been a better player than most think, much more than a support player. sadly those days are long gone.recruitment needs to be a million times better quality wise and we need a coach who can improve players and actually coach a structure and shape.