Laurent Fraysinnous desrves to be fired because he has a squad equal to the best, but they have under-performed under his management.



Dennis Betts deserves to be fired for not retaining Kevin Brown regardless of the cost, and for not buying any decent players.



Ian Watson deserves to be fired for not speaking up against Marwan Koukash's decision to buy the alcoholic trouble maker Todd Carney, when Michael Dobson and Robert Lui are doing a good job.



Keiron Cunningham deserves to be fired because of his unsightly anxious visage , which suggests that he has a serious bout of constipation.



Brian McDermott deserves to be fired for letting the homophobic tattooed man Zachary Hardaker go to Castleford.