Peter Kay

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm

Posts: 608



Website Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm608

Who will be evicted first ? Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020

Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022



Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025



Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh





http://www.tipsterste.fabpage.com/



[quote="Michael_Ward"]Ricky Bibey = cack.



He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.



He's now where he belongs, in NL1.[/quote] Lockers700 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2016 6:23 pm

Posts: 71

Peter Kay wrote: Who will be evicted first ?



Tough call as I don't think either of them has a clue tbh. The only plus for Cunningham is that he has a first choice half to come back. Leeds recruitment has been dire to say the least! Tough call as I don't think either of them has a clue tbh. The only plus for Cunningham is that he has a first choice half to come back. Leeds recruitment has been dire to say the least! wrencat1873

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm

Posts: 7570

Lockers700 wrote: Tough call as I don't think either of them has a clue tbh. The only plus for Cunningham is that he has a first choice half to come back. Leeds recruitment has been dire to say the least!



Leeds basically haven't bothered with recruitment in the close season.

They are severely lacking decent leadership and having Maguire calling the shots is a mistake.

At his best, he was a great support player and having lose a yard of pace, he isn't as effective in that role.

To see Hardaker waltzing past them at will says everything you need to know.

One of the best players on their books is ripping it up for one of their local rivals



The saving grace for McDermott is the treble, only 2 seasons ago, which is hard to believe now. Leeds basically haven't bothered with recruitment in the close season.They are severely lacking decent leadership and having Maguire calling the shots is a mistake.At his best, he was a great support player and having lose a yard of pace, he isn't as effective in that role.To see Hardaker waltzing past them at will says everything you need to know.One of the best players on their books is ripping it up for one of their local rivalsThe saving grace for McDermott is the treble, only 2 seasons ago, which is hard to believe now. Tigerade

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Jul 07, 2011 12:02 pm

Posts: 4582

Location: WF10 - just a small town in Wakefield

wrencat1873 wrote: One of the best players on their books is ripping it up for one of their local rivals



If you mean Zak - he is not on Leeds Rhino's books. If you mean Zak - he is not on Leeds Rhino's books. I will hunger for eternity, For tides they are beckoning, My heart forever bleeds, In this hollow veil - Hollow Veil - Realms - DARKHER - 2016 jimlav Cheeky half-back



Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 3:37 pm

Posts: 686

Tigerade wrote: If you mean Zak - he is not on Leeds Rhino's books.



He is currently on loan from Leeds'. If an agreement to make the transfer permanent if the future exists it still wouldn't alter the fact that he is on Leeds' books. He is currently on loan from Leeds'. If an agreement to make the transfer permanent if the future exists it still wouldn't alter the fact that he is on Leeds' books. FlexWheeler wrote: The extent of his coaching is ''BASH EM, JUST F*CKING BASH EM. HE'S LOW ON CONFIDENCE, BASH HIM''



He's a limited coach that won't last long term.

....

rubber duckie wrote: That would make Wigan strong favourites then. With Ratchford at FB and Patton with Cronk in the halves, I think we'll do very well without Sam. Saddened!

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2003 3:52 pm

Posts: 27588

Location: Warrington

Tony Smith? sgtwilko Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm

Posts: 6895

Location: Central Coast

Saddened! wrote: Tony Smith?

Agreed! Unless they $hit a miracle in the next month their season could be over by Easter. They probably need to win 3 of the next 4 for it not to be a total write off. Wigan h, Leigh a, Saints a, FC h. But then again I'm watching my own mob through my fingers. Agreed! Unless they $hit a miracle in the next month their season could be over by Easter. They probably need to win 3 of the next 4 for it not to be a total write off. Wigan h, Leigh a, Saints a, FC h. But then again I'm watching my own mob through my fingers. Odemwingie wrote: I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)

Ewwenorfolk wrote: I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months

Bulls4Champs2010 wrote: Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.

McLaren_Field wrote: To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get

Warrington Wolf wrote: If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions. Huddersfield1895 Free-scoring winger



Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2011 4:08 am

Posts: 1176

Saddened! wrote: Tony Smith?

He could be gone if they lose at home to Wigan on Thursday evening, but i can't believe a coach like Tony Smith with the squad he has at the Wolves will lose 4 on the trot. He could be gone if they lose at home to Wigan on Thursday evening, but i can't believe a coach like Tony Smith with the squad he has at the Wolves will lose 4 on the trot. Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: dodger666, Huddersfield1895 and 48 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 8 posts • Page 1 of 1 Return to The Virtual Terrace Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station League Links Central Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Off Topic Music TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) 4,529,825 725 75,814 4,491 (28-03-2016) Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)

DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE! YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats R

L

F

A

N

A

L

Y

T

I

C

S



Wakefield Trinity Wildcats Change these prefs/or turn this off... FIXTURES/RESULTS W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Sun 5th Mar : 03:00 NRL-R1 NZ WARRIORS v NEWCASTLE TV Sun 5th Mar : 05:00 NRL-R1 MANLY v PARRAMATTA TV Sun 5th Mar : 14:00 CH1-R1 OXFORD v HEMEL Sun 5th Mar : 15:00 CH-R5 LONDON v BRADFORD Sun 5th Mar : 15:00 CH-R5 BATLEY v SWINTON Sun 5th Mar : 15:00 CH-R5 HULL KR v SHEFFIELD Sun 5th Mar : 15:00 CH-R5 OLDHAM v DEWSBURY Sun 5th Mar : 15:00 CH-R5 FEATHERSTONE v ROCHDALE Sun 5th Mar : 15:00 CH1-R1 KEIGHLEY v CELTIC Sun 5th Mar : 15:00 CH1-R1 SOUTH WALES v WHITEHAVEN Sun 5th Mar : 15:00 CH1-R1 DONCASTER v COVENTY Sun 5th Mar : 15:00 CH1-R1 HUNSLET v GLOUC Sun 5th Mar : 15:00 CH1-R1 WORKINGTON v NEWCASTLE Sun 5th Mar : 15:00 CH-R5 HALIFAX v TOULOUSE Thu 9th Mar : 09:05 NRL-R2 SYDNEY v CANTERBURY TV



























c}