Lockers700 wrote: Tough call as I don't think either of them has a clue tbh. The only plus for Cunningham is that he has a first choice half to come back. Leeds recruitment has been dire to say the least!

Leeds basically haven't bothered with recruitment in the close season.They are severely lacking decent leadership and having Maguire calling the shots is a mistake.At his best, he was a great support player and having lose a yard of pace, he isn't as effective in that role.To see Hardaker waltzing past them at will says everything you need to know.One of the best players on their books is ripping it up for one of their local rivalsThe saving grace for McDermott is the treble, only 2 seasons ago, which is hard to believe now.