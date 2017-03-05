kirkhall wrote:

Oh What a Night!! Friday night just highlighted to me why have got to stay in this league. I have enjoyed our times in the championship however, Super League is quite literally, a different league! We had a crowd of over 9000 against saints and almost 16000 on Friday night, the atmosphere generated in these grounds is fanatastic!As for the game itself, we certainly managed to compete with the World Champions and Grand Final Winners! yes though it pains me that's what Wigan areFortunately we won't need to beat Wigan to stay in this league but, a Challenge Cup victory at LSV against them would be very niceWho would have thought a Leigh team minus Martyn Ridyard, Gregg McNally, Dayne Weston, Adam Higson and Cory Patterson could compete with Wigan, I certainly didn't, all these players played a massive part in our campaign last season particularly in the middle 8s! and they are due to return to the playing squad soon, other than Gregg who will be later in year! The future is great, we will definitely compete in this league!I think it is time for Riddy to return to the team, we are at our best when he is pulling the strings we certainly missed his field kicking at Wigan when on a night like that and the conditions, it would have put Wigan under a real test. Reynolds has filled in well however, he will never be able to influence a game like Riddy can! Our poor field kicking was one of the reasons we failed to score, Wigan's defence was another! Wane said post match," they didn't trouble us" oh really ? I would think they stopped more try line chances than we did? we where inches away on several occasions in that second half!!It would be a remiss of me not mention your friend and mine, Bobby Hicks! What a plonker! he once asked me why Leigh fans didn't like himI told him I only had an hour and there wouldn't be enough timeI'm really pleased with the squad we have assembled and the Team is now taking shape. Big wraps to Atela Vea I was unsure about this guy at first however, what an engine he has he is fast becoming a regular player in the 17! A personal pleasure for me has been to see Willie Tonga show us how he managed to achieve 12 Kangaroo Caps! On a shocking night (weather wise) he was able to draw opponents in and release Matty Dawson with passes only world class players are able to do wonderful! I've not seen such centre play at Leigh since the days of Steve DonlonAfter 63 years of supporting Leigh it is just getting better, the Stadium, administration, players et al....to see families heading to the LSV in droves on match days/nights is truly fantastic!!Enjoy the ride