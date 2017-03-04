WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The game at Wigan

Sat Mar 04, 2017 10:30 pm
Gelling should have got 10 minutes for unsporting behaviour and being an arrogant nice person

My post has obviously been edited.

Sat Mar 04, 2017 11:07 pm
Correct.

Their last try was offside so not a bad result for a Leigh side way below full strength.

I'd bring Hampshire back in the centre next week Higson and Riddy back and leave that young lad from Hull on the other wing.

We were robbed yesterday cos Hicks had a bad game and Hatty did not put anything in my cup. :) :)

Sat Mar 04, 2017 11:23 pm
GUBRATS wrote:
Just watching Cats v Widnes , in similar conditions to last night both teams making sure if close to opposition line on the last tackle they force a drop out


I popped over to the AJ Bell.Very heavy ground made worse by the RU match Friday..Wire had one forward on the bench Benny Westwood..Bad call or forced I don't know..Same with us.

If there was a question,I'd have to ask of the coaching team last night,Why wait so long for fresh legs?
Sun Mar 05, 2017 11:30 am
frank1 wrote:
Correct.

Their last try was offside so not a bad result for a Leigh side way below full strength.

I'd bring Hampshire back in the centre next week Higson and Riddy back and leave that young lad from Hull on the other wing.

We were robbed yesterday cos Hicks had a bad game and Hatty did not put anything in my cup. :) :)


Hampshire @Centre :roll: in place of who - I'm more of a Centre than he is, Tonga and Crookes look very good for me.

Wing or in the halfs, or Brown gets injured are his only opportunity IMO
Sun Mar 05, 2017 12:04 pm
I'd definitely keep Naughton on one of the wings. I think he will get better and better has he gets more game time, especially when the weather starts to improve.
