Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
TV BOY wrote:
As has been said above. The difference was George Williams and their excellent defence out wide.
A bit of luck and it could have been a bit closer.
The boys never gave up last night which was good.
If Mr Reffy could please tell me what the correct ruling on the Anthony Gelling incident should be as it was on purpose but I have never seen anything like it before. Me Hicks may have got it right but me it was wrong. Anyway it had no baring on the final result but was just interested.
Looking forward to next Friday already.
" I have never seen anything like it before " ?
Tommy Martyn , ' foot of god ' ?
Sat Mar 04, 2017 10:42 am
Joined: Tue Jun 10, 2014 2:45 pm
Posts: 166
Agree with most of what has been said.
However, to stand a chance against the best teams we need a bit of luck going for us and the penalty count feeling fair - not neccessarily over the full 80, but during crucial stages of the game. Perhaps we haven't quite got it right yet, at least in the eyes of the referees. Wigan were often offside and guilty of lying on (as per usual) but there were periods of the game when it felt like we were the only ones getting penalised for seemingly minor indiscretions
O'Loughlin is a serial offender for offside and continually gets away with it. A Leigh fan shouted out last night "Sean, come and stand in our line. Oh sorry, I can now see you already are."
We are definitely acclimatising to the pace of SL and injuries permitting we will continue to improve.
The level of support the team is receiving is massively encouraging - it is vital this is sustained throughout the whole season.
Sat Mar 04, 2017 11:38 am
Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2016 10:44 am
Posts: 61
GUBRATS wrote:
Cas have grabbed the nettle and despite having only 2/3 top class players are no better than us , but they believe in themselves
. "2/3 top class players" could be the difference that makes the difference.
With Neil evidently having one eye on the next 2 home games which come in quick succession - and 4 points being achievable - I reckon Leigh performed admirably last night. The points will come when the pitch gets firmer - absolutely no question.
In the last 3 games of (Leeds, St Helens and Wigan), Leigh have conceded a total of 53 points (17.7 per game average). That's pretty freaking good, with obvious improvement every week. And some "supporters" are apparently not satisfied. I've got terrible news for you, life's loaded with night and day. Alternatively, you could choose to chillax and enjoy the ride a bit.
Ignore the below if you "hate" Paul Rowley and Toronto.
You know who you are...
For anyone interested, Toronto are on Premier Sports today starting at 2.30 (3pm KO). If you don't have access to Premier just search for "watch London Skolars v Toronto live" in G at the time and you'll find it somewhere such as usagoals, cricfree. etc. Just x any pop-ups (this pays for the sites) and run SuperAntiSpyware or Malwarebytes after to clean the cack off your PC. And as mentioned before if you can't afford Sky, BT Premier or just don't want to pay full whack like myself - I can't recommend IPTV enough. Hundreds of UK channels inc. BT, Premier, Sky and Pay Per View plus all 3pm kick offs and other countries for under a £ton per annum. I'm using Rapid (who have taken their site offline recently for whatever reason) and I'm now also testing Play IPTV, find them on FB. Look into it you will not regret it. I do not get commission, no - just a simple recommendation for my fellow leythers, all be-it some bonkers.
Sat Mar 04, 2017 11:40 am
ColD
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5006
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
Plenty of positives at the moment for me - we seem to be getting more used to this level week on week.
Think our defence is excellent - we got beat by the best English stand off we have had for yonks
Think we still need to learn how to play the refs, a big weakness for us at the moment - lose the penalty count every week so it can't be down to the refs
Also, and this may be a little harsh on Reynolds as he hasn't done a great deal wrong, but I reckon we need Riddy- our kicking game is not punishing enough at the moment, we rarely seem to turn the opposition round
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners
Sat Mar 04, 2017 12:32 pm
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 985
Centurino wrote:
. "2/3 top class players" could be the difference that makes the difference.
With Neil evidently having one eye on the next 2 home games which come in quick succession - and 4 points being achievable - I reckon Leigh performed admirably last night. The points will come when the pitch gets firmer - absolutely no question.
In the last 3 games of (Leeds, St Helens and Wigan), Leigh have conceded a total of 53 points (17.7 per game average). That's pretty freaking good, with obvious improvement every week. And some "supporters" are apparently not satisfied. I've got terrible news for you, life's loaded with night and day. Alternatively, you could choose to chillax and enjoy the ride a bit.
.
Enjoying the ride immensely , and as you put defensively we are doing well , but no reason that a team cannot have both , yes I want more , because I believe we re capable of much more
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
Sat Mar 04, 2017 1:07 pm
Joined: Mon May 11, 2015 8:27 pm
Posts: 117
Dull game that, given the weather was not going to be anything but dull.
Were Wigan 20 points better than us - Yes.
Did our play deserve no reward - possibly.
Couple of brainfarts stood out, taking it out wide on a wet pitch so close to their line on the first play and taken into touch, duurrrrr.
Having said that thought Tonga went well, Vea - did he play the whole match again?
Having said all that, Wigan were depleted in numbers before the game let alone during it and given the results for Leeds and for Saints this week, we have a long way to go.
Sat Mar 04, 2017 1:32 pm
Joined:
Sat Feb 16, 2002 1:02 amPosts:
16089Location:
Warrington
....and having 6 or so players long term injured is not depleted?
2015 - major missed opportunity, 2016 - stronger teams = harder task (no problem there then), 2017 - OMG What now!!!
Sat Mar 04, 2017 3:21 pm
Joined: Mon Jul 20, 2015 3:22 pm
Posts: 261
Where is Riddy? Is he long term injury?
Sat Mar 04, 2017 3:31 pm
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2182
Location: LEYTH
Leythersteve wrote:
Where is Riddy? Is he long term injury?
I believe he is fit steve.
Sat Mar 04, 2017 4:09 pm
Joined: Sat Sep 27, 2014 6:12 am
Posts: 103
Location: Bangkok
Is this a case of you having double dial reg affecting your team selection ?
My Humble Opinion Only - let the knockers begin.
Part quote from The Beggars Littany by John Taylor circa 16C
From Hell,Hull and Halifax may the Good Lord deliver us.
