TV BOY wrote:
As has been said above. The difference was George Williams and their excellent defence out wide.
A bit of luck and it could have been a bit closer.
The boys never gave up last night which was good.
If Mr Reffy could please tell me what the correct ruling on the Anthony Gelling incident should be as it was on purpose but I have never seen anything like it before. Me Hicks may have got it right but me it was wrong. Anyway it had no baring on the final result but was just interested.
Looking forward to next Friday already.
" I have never seen anything like it before " ?
Tommy Martyn , ' foot of god ' ?