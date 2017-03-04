GUBRATS wrote: Cas have grabbed the nettle and despite having only 2/3 top class players are no better than us , but they believe in themselves

. "2/3 top class players" could be the difference that makes the difference.With Neil evidently having one eye on the next 2 home games which come in quick succession - and 4 points being achievable - I reckon Leigh performed admirably last night. The points will come when the pitch gets firmer - absolutely no question.In the last 3 games of (Leeds, St Helens and Wigan), Leigh have conceded a total of 53 points (17.7 per game average). That's pretty freaking good, with obvious improvement every week. And some "supporters" are apparently not satisfied. I've got terrible news for you, life's loaded with night and day. Alternatively, you could choose to chillax and enjoy the ride a bit.