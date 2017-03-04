WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The game at Wigan

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions The game at Wigan

 
Post a reply

Re: The game at Wigan

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 10:11 am
GUBRATS User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 979
TV BOY wrote:
As has been said above. The difference was George Williams and their excellent defence out wide.
A bit of luck and it could have been a bit closer.
The boys never gave up last night which was good.
If Mr Reffy could please tell me what the correct ruling on the Anthony Gelling incident should be as it was on purpose but I have never seen anything like it before. Me Hicks may have got it right but me it was wrong. Anyway it had no baring on the final result but was just interested.
Looking forward to next Friday already.


" I have never seen anything like it before " ?

Tommy Martyn , ' foot of god ' ?
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: The game at Wigan

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 10:42 am
PlayTheBall User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jun 10, 2014 2:45 pm
Posts: 166
Agree with most of what has been said.
However, to stand a chance against the best teams we need a bit of luck going for us and the penalty count feeling fair - not neccessarily over the full 80, but during crucial stages of the game. Perhaps we haven't quite got it right yet, at least in the eyes of the referees. Wigan were often offside and guilty of lying on (as per usual) but there were periods of the game when it felt like we were the only ones getting penalised for seemingly minor indiscretions
O'Loughlin is a serial offender for offside and continually gets away with it. A Leigh fan shouted out last night "Sean, come and stand in our line. Oh sorry, I can now see you already are."
We are definitely acclimatising to the pace of SL and injuries permitting we will continue to improve.
The level of support the team is receiving is massively encouraging - it is vital this is sustained throughout the whole season.

Re: The game at Wigan

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 11:38 am
Centurino Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2016 10:44 am
Posts: 60
GUBRATS wrote:
Cas have grabbed the nettle and despite having only 2/3 top class players are no better than us , but they believe in themselves
. "2/3 top class players" could be the difference that makes the difference.

With Neil evidently having one eye on the next 2 home games which come in quick succession - and 4 points being achievable - I reckon Leigh performed admirably last night. The points will come when the pitch gets firmer - absolutely no question.

In the last 3 games of (Leeds, St Helens and Wigan), Leigh have conceded a total of 53 points (17.7 per game average). That's pretty freaking good, with obvious improvement every week. And some "supporters" are apparently not satisfied. I've got terrible news for you, life's loaded with night and day. Alternatively, you could choose to chillax and enjoy the ride a bit.



Ignore the below if you "hate" Paul Rowley and Toronto. :FRUSRATED: You know who you are...

For anyone interested, Toronto are on Premier Sports today starting at 2.30 (3pm KO). If you don't have access to Premier just search for "watch London Skolars v Toronto live" in G at the time and you'll find it somewhere such as usagoals, cricfree. etc. Just x any pop-ups (this pays for the sites) and run SuperAntiSpyware or Malwarebytes after to clean the cack off your PC. And as mentioned before if you can't afford Sky, BT Premier or just don't want to pay full whack like myself - I can't recommend IPTV enough. Hundreds of UK channels inc. BT, Premier, Sky and Pay Per View plus all 3pm kick offs and other countries for under a £ton per annum. I'm using Rapid (who have taken their site offline recently for whatever reason) and I'm now also testing Play IPTV, find them on FB. Look into it you will not regret it. I do not get commission, no - just a simple recommendation for my fellow leythers, all be-it some bonkers.
Last edited by Centurino on Sat Mar 04, 2017 11:40 am, edited 1 time in total.

Re: The game at Wigan

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 11:40 am
ColD Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5006
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
Plenty of positives at the moment for me - we seem to be getting more used to this level week on week.

Think our defence is excellent - we got beat by the best English stand off we have had for yonks

Think we still need to learn how to play the refs, a big weakness for us at the moment - lose the penalty count every week so it can't be down to the refs

Also, and this may be a little harsh on Reynolds as he hasn't done a great deal wrong, but I reckon we need Riddy- our kicking game is not punishing enough at the moment, we rarely seem to turn the opposition round
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Brian Wood, Brummy Leyther, Centurino, ColD, frank1, HiltonParkBallBoy, ian c, Jimmy Hornbys Tash, Mookachaka, Morvan, Vancouver Leyther and 204 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,529,3411,95575,8124,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
42-10
PENRITH
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
20-16
CANBERRA
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
LONDON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
SL-R3
SALFORD
v
WARRINGTON
  
  Sat 4th Mar : 18:00
SL-R3
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sat 4th Mar : 18:30
CH1-R1
BARROW
v
YORK  
  Sun 5th Mar : 03:00
NRL-R1
NZ WARRIORS
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun 5th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R1
MANLY
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sun 5th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R1
OXFORD
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
LONDON
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
HULL KR
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
WORKINGTON
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
HUNSLET
v
GLOUC  














c}