Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 7:37 am
Alan Silver
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9194
Location: Deep in Leytherland
Strangely quiet on here. Hope you've all managed to find your way home!

I thought we did well, despite the 'nil' scoreline. Maybe the conditions helped, but to restrict Wigan to three tries is no mean feat. Granted, Wigan picked up a raft of injuries, which didn't help their organisation, but even so their defence remained very well organised, especially late on, when we threw everything at them, and the outcome had been decided.

And when you look back at those tries, there wasn't a lot we could do about them. The first came from a freak bounce, when three players collided, chasing Williams's kick, and the other two were down to moments of sheer individual brilliance from Williams.

Granted, the better team deservedly won, but there were still plenty of encouraging signs for us.

Onward and upward!

Re: The game at Wigan

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 8:17 am
old tony
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Nov 13, 2013 6:16 am
Posts: 399
Location: Butts vagas
Alan wrote:
Strangely quiet on here. Hope you've all managed to find your way home!

I thought we did well, despite the 'nil' scoreline. Maybe the conditions helped, but to restrict Wigan to three tries is no mean feat. Granted, Wigan picked up a raft of injuries, which didn't help their organisation, but even so their defence remained very well organised, especially late on, when we threw everything at them, and the outcome had been decided.

And when you look back at those tries, there wasn't a lot we could do about them. The first came from a freak bounce, when three players collided, chasing Williams's kick, and the other two were down to moments of sheer individual brilliance from Williams.

Granted, the better team deservedly won, but there were still plenty of encouraging signs for us.

Onward and upward!

Thought we did ok last night but worry that we can't score unless we get our forwards close to the line . We seem to be lacking creativity in the final 3rd but saying that we all no that our aim is to stay in this league and on that showing last night I think we will be ok.
Bring on the Ryan b welcome party next week.

Re: The game at Wigan

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 8:32 am
the fax in asia
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Sep 27, 2014 6:12 am
Posts: 102
Location: Bangkok
Where is Charlie. Did he know ?
My Humble Opinion Only - let the knockers begin.


Part quote from The Beggars Littany by John Taylor circa 16C

From Hell,Hull and Halifax may the Good Lord deliver us.

Re: The game at Wigan

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 8:46 am
Bent&Bongser
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Jul 25, 2015 10:10 am
Posts: 879
Alan, it served as another game against top-notch opposition under a new team's collective belt. We were nilled but not annihilated. Beaten but not embarrassed. More positives than negatives in Bongser's eye. Yes, Tony, roll on next week. Can't wait!

Re: The game at Wigan

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 8:56 am
GUBRATS
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 977
Alan wrote:
Strangely quiet on here. Hope you've all managed to find your way home!

I thought we did well, despite the 'nil' scoreline. Maybe the conditions helped, but to restrict Wigan to three tries is no mean feat. Granted, Wigan picked up a raft of injuries, which didn't help their organisation, but even so their defence remained very well organised, especially late on, when we threw everything at them, and the outcome had been decided.

And when you look back at those tries, there wasn't a lot we could do about them. The first came from a freak bounce, when three players collided, chasing Williams's kick, and the other two were down to moments of sheer individual brilliance from Williams.

Granted, the better team deservedly won, but there were still plenty of encouraging signs for us.

Onward and upward!


Showed them too much respect IMO , we really need to believe and have more faith in our abilities , doubt any team will grind their way through Wigan , not enough offloads and too many 5hit or bust plays with us ending up in touch a yard short of the line
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: The game at Wigan

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 9:01 am
THECherry&Whites
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jun 25, 2009 12:21 pm
Posts: 2337
Location: Everywhere and no where baby...
Thought we lacked ideas when we got in the Pie half and our kicking game was too predictable and didn't apply enough pressure to them. Would Riddy have made the difference? Thought we missed Patterson to. Our forwards matched theirs but the game could have been won in the backs. We just wanted to plough it up the middle when they clearly had issues out wide. We should have took advantage of that situation and got it out wide quicker. Our outside backs are good enough to have taken advantage. All in all, good heart shown from the lads but I went away with the feeling of "what could have been"
Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham?

Re: The game at Wigan

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 9:26 am
Alan Silver
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9194
Location: Deep in Leytherland
GUBRATS wrote:
Showed them too much respect IMO , we really need to believe and have more faith in our abilities , doubt any team will grind their way through Wigan , not enough offloads and too many 5hit or bust plays with us ending up in touch a yard short of the line


Neil Jukes says much the same, Steve. I guess we are still learning, and that was another notch on a steep learning curve. The conditions didn't allow much ambition and, when Wigan tried to be expansive, they often came unstuck. Whilst our attack never really looked like outwitting them, our defence was very good. Only three tries conceded - one from a freakish collision, on a Wigan kick, and two outstanding plays from Williams. You have to hand it to Wigan's defence too - when the game was dead and buried, we finally put on some good attacking moves, but their defence stayed just as determined, as it had all evening.

Re: The game at Wigan

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 9:46 am
charlie caroli
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11185
Location: blackpool tower circus
the fax in asia wrote:
Where is Charlie. Did he know ?

Charlie is still here ,I thought our defence last night was good , our attack not so good, having said that Wigan had more ball than us,our forwards worked hard, and Drinky and Reynolds received a lesson on how halfback should play.
At times Wigan's tackling was a bit dubious ,and blokes like Gelling should be sin binned for that type of behavior, I thought Wigan outsmarted us and we will learn a lot from this game,no Leigh player had a bad game,we conceded 3 tries ,not bad saying Wigan had the bulk of possession. Disappointing bit was we never really looked like scoring,but it's a case of get ready now for Friday, a game we can win,I was very impressed with the Leyther following,I'm sure the players were,Cmon you Leythers.

Re: The game at Wigan

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 9:50 am
GUBRATS
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 977
Alan wrote:
Neil Jukes says much the same, Steve. I guess we are still learning, and that was another notch on a steep learning curve. The conditions didn't allow much ambition and, when Wigan tried to be expansive, they often came unstuck. Whilst our attack never really looked like outwitting them, our defence was very good. Only three tries conceded - one from a freakish collision, on a Wigan kick, and two outstanding plays from Williams. You have to hand it to Wigan's defence too - when the game was dead and buried, we finally put on some good attacking moves, but their defence stayed just as determined, as it had all evening.


At 6-0 Alan I was fine with playing % RL , Wigan were doing the same , once it went to 12 ( in what was obviously going to be a low scoring game ) we had to chance our arm more , but also not waste good field position , apparently 6 goal line repeats to our 1 , we must put the ball over the line and force teams to pick it up

IMO we have nothing to fear from anybody in SL , the natural order of things is gone ATM , Cas have grabbed the nettle and despite having only 2/3 top class players are no better than us , but they believe in themselves

So yes we didn't show our selves up , but neither did we do ourselves justice IMO
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: The game at Wigan

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 10:03 am
TV BOY
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 01, 2006 8:15 pm
Posts: 7589
Location: Bramhall
As has been said above. The difference was George Williams and their excellent defence out wide.
A bit of luck and it could have been a bit closer.
The boys never gave up last night which was good.
If Mr Reffy could please tell me what the correct ruling on the Anthony Gelling incident should be as it was on purpose but I have never seen anything like it before. Me Hicks may have got it right but me it was wrong. Anyway it had no baring on the final result but was just interested.
Looking forward to next Friday already.
" Time is but a flowing stream".
Pedro. Higherfold Cockey Pond. 1973.

You can shout for silence, but boots worn all day will always hum.

