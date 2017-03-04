Alan wrote: Neil Jukes says much the same, Steve. I guess we are still learning, and that was another notch on a steep learning curve. The conditions didn't allow much ambition and, when Wigan tried to be expansive, they often came unstuck. Whilst our attack never really looked like outwitting them, our defence was very good. Only three tries conceded - one from a freakish collision, on a Wigan kick, and two outstanding plays from Williams. You have to hand it to Wigan's defence too - when the game was dead and buried, we finally put on some good attacking moves, but their defence stayed just as determined, as it had all evening.

At 6-0 Alan I was fine with playing % RL , Wigan were doing the same , once it went to 12 ( in what was obviously going to be a low scoring game ) we had to chance our arm more , but also not waste good field position , apparently 6 goal line repeats to our 1 , we must put the ball over the line and force teams to pick it upIMO we have nothing to fear from anybody in SL , the natural order of things is gone ATM , Cas have grabbed the nettle and despite having only 2/3 top class players are no better than us , but they believe in themselvesSo yes we didn't show our selves up , but neither did we do ourselves justice IMO