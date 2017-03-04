Alan wrote: Strangely quiet on here. Hope you've all managed to find your way home!



I thought we did well, despite the 'nil' scoreline. Maybe the conditions helped, but to restrict Wigan to three tries is no mean feat. Granted, Wigan picked up a raft of injuries, which didn't help their organisation, but even so their defence remained very well organised, especially late on, when we threw everything at them, and the outcome had been decided.



And when you look back at those tries, there wasn't a lot we could do about them. The first came from a freak bounce, when three players collided, chasing Williams's kick, and the other two were down to moments of sheer individual brilliance from Williams.



Granted, the better team deservedly won, but there were still plenty of encouraging signs for us.



Onward and upward!

Thought we did ok last night but worry that we can't score unless we get our forwards close to the line . We seem to be lacking creativity in the final 3rd but saying that we all no that our aim is to stay in this league and on that showing last night I think we will be ok.Bring on the Ryan b welcome party next week.