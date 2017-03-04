|
Alan
Strangely quiet on here. Hope you've all managed to find your way home!
I thought we did well, despite the 'nil' scoreline. Maybe the conditions helped, but to restrict Wigan to three tries is no mean feat. Granted, Wigan picked up a raft of injuries, which didn't help their organisation, but even so their defence remained very well organised, especially late on, when we threw everything at them, and the outcome had been decided.
And when you look back at those tries, there wasn't a lot we could do about them. The first came from a freak bounce, when three players collided, chasing Williams's kick, and the other two were down to moments of sheer individual brilliance from Williams.
Granted, the better team deservedly won, but there were still plenty of encouraging signs for us.
Onward and upward!
Sat Mar 04, 2017 8:17 am
Alan wrote:
Thought we did ok last night but worry that we can't score unless we get our forwards close to the line . We seem to be lacking creativity in the final 3rd but saying that we all no that our aim is to stay in this league and on that showing last night I think we will be ok.
Bring on the Ryan b welcome party next week.
Sat Mar 04, 2017 8:32 am
Where is Charlie. Did he know ?
Sat Mar 04, 2017 8:46 am
Alan, it served as another game against top-notch opposition under a new team's collective belt. We were nilled but not annihilated. Beaten but not embarrassed. More positives than negatives in Bongser's eye. Yes, Tony, roll on next week. Can't wait!
Sat Mar 04, 2017 8:56 am
Alan wrote:
Showed them too much respect IMO , we really need to believe and have more faith in our abilities , doubt any team will grind their way through Wigan , not enough offloads and too many 5hit or bust plays with us ending up in touch a yard short of the line
Sat Mar 04, 2017 9:01 am
Thought we lacked ideas when we got in the Pie half and our kicking game was too predictable and didn't apply enough pressure to them. Would Riddy have made the difference? Thought we missed Patterson to. Our forwards matched theirs but the game could have been won in the backs. We just wanted to plough it up the middle when they clearly had issues out wide. We should have took advantage of that situation and got it out wide quicker. Our outside backs are good enough to have taken advantage. All in all, good heart shown from the lads but I went away with the feeling of "what could have been"
