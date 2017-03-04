I've no idea of the circumstances of the incident but it's hard to get your head around the mentality of these low life's. The guy should have the freedom of the town & free ale in every pub for what he's achieved in such a short time. I was at the Good Friday game where the floodlights failed & Cas were truly awful, a great night for Trinity fans. It seems a long time ago!
Anyway get well soon Steve
