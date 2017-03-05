An update is in the WEP-



Tierney-Doesn't need surgery but is looking at 6 weeks on the sidelines.



Sutton-Is likely to be out for a month.



Burgess-They don't think it's a long term injury but could need surgery and early indication is about 6 weeks out. He does need another scan though to see the full extent of the injury (so I presume that could change).



The evening post seems to indicate Gildart may be OK for Thursday and they mention Bateman may be OK (but don't seem to know too much).