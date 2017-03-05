WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Injuries from Leigh game

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 7:22 pm
Wigg'n wrote:
Is Higginson injured as well?


http://wiganwarriors.com/news/2017-03-03-higginson-joins-workington

Wigan Warriors youngster Jack Higginson has joined Kingstone Press League One side Workington Town on loan.

Higginson, 19, made three appearances for the Warriors First Team in 2016 scoring one try and will join Macauley Davies at the Cumbria Club, initially for one month, with Kyle Shelford re-joining Wigan.

Head of Youth, Matty Peet, commented:

“Jack is one of a number of good young players at the Club who needs to be playing regularly at a good level to help aid his development.

“He will continue to train with the Wigan First Team as well as with the Workington squad as required. We¹re thankful to Workington for working with us again and wish them and Jack well.”
No trees were harmed during the creation of this post.
However, a number of electrons were mildly inconvenienced.
.
Saint94 wrote "Every team is in your feckin shadow....we all know." - Amen to that, brother
.
Saddened! wrote "We've got the worst backline in the competition, bar possibly London and Wakey. I'd swap our 1-7 with Salford in a heartbeat."

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 7:18 am
Good timing then!

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 8:25 am
An update is in the WEP-

Tierney-Doesn't need surgery but is looking at 6 weeks on the sidelines.

Sutton-Is likely to be out for a month.

Burgess-They don't think it's a long term injury but could need surgery and early indication is about 6 weeks out. He does need another scan though to see the full extent of the injury (so I presume that could change).

The evening post seems to indicate Gildart may be OK for Thursday and they mention Bateman may be OK (but don't seem to know too much).

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 8:34 am
NickyKiss wrote:
An update is in the WEP-

Link

http://www.wigantoday.net/sport/rugby-l ... -1-8422518

Seems Waney is inclined to use Davies rather than Forsythe.

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 8:40 am
Happy with either Davies or Forsyth but would like be to get Gildart or Bateman back so we have two good centres alongside the two young wingers

The squad can cope with the other injuries without too many problems.
