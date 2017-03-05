Wigan Warriors youngster Jack Higginson has joined Kingstone Press League One side Workington Town on loan.



Higginson, 19, made three appearances for the Warriors First Team in 2016 scoring one try and will join Macauley Davies at the Cumbria Club, initially for one month, with Kyle Shelford re-joining Wigan.



Head of Youth, Matty Peet, commented:



“Jack is one of a number of good young players at the Club who needs to be playing regularly at a good level to help aid his development.



“He will continue to train with the Wigan First Team as well as with the Workington squad as required. We¹re thankful to Workington for working with us again and wish them and Jack well.”