MadDogg wrote:
Gildart said in the sponsors lounge he'll be out for another couple of weeks.
Will likely be Marshall, Isa, Gelling and Davies. Unusual looking backline but always good to see youth players get a chance. Hope Bateman is back to take Isa's place. Would give Bretherton a go in place of Sutton.
Hope that they play Bateman at left centre.