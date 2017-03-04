[quote="St pete" ]The whole playing staff need to take responsibility and not just KC . Without be disrespectful to Wakey but that Saints team should beat them even without a coach.



I couldn't go the game last night (thank god) and didn't see it on sky either but it's totally unacceptable. We are not starting well at all but when I see the starting 13 I didn't expect us to either.



Amor is a starting prop for sure. LMS should start at second row as peyroux isn't good enough for the 19 never mind the 13.



For me, Jon Wilkin has to play 7 until Smith is back. Nothing against young Richardson but he's not expe rienced enough to lead us around the park and fages is a individual player and not a organising halfback. If Smith was playing with Richardson then we'd need better as Smith would still lead us around the park but Richardson isn't ready to do thst yet and Fages can't.[/quote]



The whole playing staff are the responsibility of the head coach



Who selected the team?



Who Picked Peyroux?



Wilkin in effect is playing the scrum half role now.



KC has had his chance and has proved he is not up the task.



Also I can't see Smith improving this lot with the game plan KC employs.