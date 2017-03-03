WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Over to you Eamonn...

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:56 pm
Saddened!
Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2003 3:52 pm
Posts: 27586
Location: Warrington
Congratulations to Wakefield, thoroughly deserved to win tonight. However they've played that well at our place for years and rarely won. We were just as bad as we could get tonight. The conditions did have something to do with it and the video referee decision that won it for them was charitable to say the least, but if the club accepts that performance, we may as well fold.

Cunningham is a joke, a complete farce in a role he wasn't qualified for. He's now well into his third year with us and after two years blaming the players for the lack of success, he went into this season claiming it to be his team finally. Yet we've witnessed three of the most flaccid, turgid performances from a Saints side ever. Tonight was put into such sharp focus by the comparison to Castleford last night. In similar conditions they were going the length of the field, offloading at will, being creative, never accepting mediocrity and putting everything into both attack and defense. We just rinse and repeat the same failed sets, with the few moments of off the cuff rugby being scrubbed out by laughably poor execution.

Sure the players need to accept responsibility as well, but the mentality and approach a team has is down to the coach. We just don't have any character as a side, we're not aggressive in defense, we're not creative and there is no urgency. What is it he's telling them to do?

Serious question, if Cunningham stays, will we have a similar season to Leeds last year? Skirting with relegation and eventually finishing bottom 4?

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 12:41 am
Joined: Mon Jul 18, 2011 4:13 pm
Posts: 426
Sweaty Betty's
Congratulations to Wakefield, thoroughly deserved to win tonight. However they've played that well at our place for years and rarely won. We were just as bad as we could get tonight. The conditions did have something to do with it and the video referee decision that won it for them was charitable to say the least, but if the club accepts that performance, we may as well fold.

Cunningham is a joke, a complete farce in a role he wasn't qualified for. He's now well into his third year with us and after two years blaming the players for the lack of success, he went into this season claiming it to be his team finally. Yet we've witnessed three of the most flaccid, turgid performances from a Saints side ever. Tonight was put into such sharp focus by the comparison to Castleford last night. In similar conditions they were going the length of the field, offloading at will, being creative, never accepting mediocrity and putting everything into both attack and defense. We just rinse and repeat the same failed sets, with the few moments of off the cuff rugby being scrubbed out by laughably poor execution.

Sure the players need to accept responsibility as well, but the mentality and approach a team has is down to the coach. We just don't have any character as a side, we're not aggressive in defense, we're not creative and there is no urgency. What is it he's telling them to do?

Serious question, if Cunningham stays, will we have a similar season to Leeds last year? Skirting with relegation and eventually finishing bottom 4?


One thing you forgot to say was Leeds were rubbish.

c}