Re: GAME ON: Catalans Dragons vs Widnes Vikings. 17:00

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 8:54 pm
cas all the way
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pm
Posts: 2413
Location: advertising my villa
Not sure on Catalan so far this year..... Beat Warrington who everybody is beating.

Good result at Hull so will give them that.

Should have walked todays game but came away with most peoples favourites for the spoon.

Tough to call but they aint doing as well as Jean thinks.

Re: GAME ON: Catalans Dragons vs Widnes Vikings. 17:00

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 9:01 pm
Clearwing
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5711
cas all the way wrote:
Tough to call but they aint doing as well as Jean thinks.


Are they ever?
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: GAME ON: Catalans Dragons vs Widnes Vikings. 17:00

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 9:22 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4094
Location: Carcassonne, France
cas all the way wrote:
Not sure on Catalan so far this year..... Beat Warrington who everybody is beating.

Good result at Hull so will give them that.

Should have walked todays game but came away with most peoples favourites for the spoon.

Tough to call but they aint doing as well as Jean thinks.


Today was not a good indicator of how good Catalans will do this year, because of the weather. It was a complete mudbath. People were dropping the ball on both teams. Catalans are a dry weather team. You will see once the weather improves (hopefully by the time they play St. Helens in two weeks). They have found a very good centre combination in Krisnan Inu and Brayden Williame, but both excel only on dry firm grounds (despite this fact, Williame scored a great try). Catalans have an excellent halves combination in Richard Myler and Lucas Walsh. We saw some lovely tactical kicking on the opponents goal line by both of those players. But these four talents will surely be seen at their best when the weather is fine.

Finally we should note that three of Catalans first choice forwards ---Samuel Moa, Julien Bousquet and Jason Baitieri --- did not play today.

They say that rain and mud is a great leveler in rugby league. Today showed that saying to be oh so true! Catalans is top four material. Widnes is relegation material. But the weather forced a draw.
Last edited by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Sat Mar 04, 2017 9:28 pm, edited 2 times in total.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: GAME ON: Catalans Dragons vs Widnes Vikings. 17:00

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 9:25 pm
GUBRATS
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 989
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Today was not a good indicator of how good Catalans will do this year, because of the weather. It was a complete mudbath. People were dropping the ball on both teams. Catalans are a dry weather team. You will see once the weather improves (hopefully by the time they play St. Helens in two weeks). They have found a very good centre combination in Inu and Williame, but both excel only on dry firm grounds. They have an excellent halves combination in Myler and Walsh. We saw some lovely tactical kicking on the opponents goal line by both of those players. But these four talents will surely be seen at their best when the weather is fine.

They say that rain and mud is a great leveler in rugby league. Today showed that saying to be oh so true! Catalans is top four material. Widnes is relegation material. But the weather forced a draw.


Course it did :D
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: GAME ON: Catalans Dragons vs Widnes Vikings. 17:00

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 10:01 pm
Hessle Roader
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Oct 07, 2006 10:43 am
Posts: 3925
Location: Drypool Bridge - watching out for invaders from the East.
I love reading the faux Frenchman's posts. They're pure comedy!!
JOHNNY WHITELEY - A TRUE RUGBY LEAGUE LEGEND
