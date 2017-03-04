cas all the way wrote: Not sure on Catalan so far this year..... Beat Warrington who everybody is beating.



Good result at Hull so will give them that.



Should have walked todays game but came away with most peoples favourites for the spoon.



Tough to call but they aint doing as well as Jean thinks.

Today was not a good indicator of how good Catalans will do this year, because of the weather. It was a complete mudbath. People were dropping the ball on both teams. Catalans are a dry weather team. You will see once the weather improves (hopefully by the time they play St. Helens in two weeks). They have found a very good centre combination in Krisnan Inu and Brayden Williame, but both excel only on dry firm grounds (despite this fact, Williame scored a great try). Catalans have an excellent halves combination in Richard Myler and Lucas Walsh. We saw some lovely tactical kicking on the opponents goal line by both of those players. But these four talents will surely be seen at their best when the weather is fine.Finally we should note that three of Catalans first choice forwards ---Samuel Moa, Julien Bousquet and Jason Baitieri --- did not play today.They say that rain and mud is a great leveler in rugby league. Today showed that saying to be oh so true! Catalans is top four material. Widnes is relegation material. But the weather forced a draw.