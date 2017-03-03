|
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!
Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!
Sat Mar 04, 2017 2:11 am
Catalans will be without three regular first choice players: backrower Jason Baitieri -- suspended for one week for coming into contact with a referee -- as well as props Julien Bousquet and Sam Moa.
Sat Mar 04, 2017 10:38 am
Le Cats 28 - Widnes Vikings 12
Att 8100
MoM Greg Bird
Sat Mar 04, 2017 10:55 am
I'd rather discuss the match on RLFans official match thread
Sat Mar 04, 2017 5:28 pm
It looks more like Wigan than Perpignan
Sat Mar 04, 2017 5:52 pm
Catalans lead witless Widnes 14-6 at half time. Catalans haven't got the job done yet.
Sat Mar 04, 2017 5:57 pm
Wilzay and tigerade want their own thread.
It won't affect the score.
Sat Mar 04, 2017 6:51 pm
Looks as though the Catalans' groundsman's plan to saturate the ground with the sprinklers to foil the attacks of the more free-flowing Widnes side has failed.
Sat Mar 04, 2017 6:58 pm
Catalans still undefeated after 3 rounds, but unfortunately not in the top 2.
Sat Mar 04, 2017 6:59 pm
Clearwing wrote:
Looks as though the Catalans' groundsman's plan to saturate the ground with the sprinklers to foil the attacks of the more free-flowing Widnes side has failed.
The only thing that is free flowing from the Widnes side is the beer after they grinded their way to a draw against the much more fancied Catalans side.
