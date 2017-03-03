WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON: Catalans Dragons vs Widnes Vikings. 17:00

GAME ON: Catalans Dragons vs Widnes Vikings. 17:00

Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:10 pm
Discuss the game here.
Sat Mar 04, 2017 2:11 am
Catalans will be without three regular first choice players: backrower Jason Baitieri -- suspended for one week for coming into contact with a referee -- as well as props Julien Bousquet and Sam Moa.
Sat Mar 04, 2017 10:38 am
Le Cats 28 - Widnes Vikings 12
Att 8100
MoM Greg Bird
Sat Mar 04, 2017 10:55 am
I'd rather discuss the match on RLFans official match thread

Sat Mar 04, 2017 5:28 pm
It looks more like Wigan than Perpignan :shock:

