As I warned before hetherington has right royalty cocked up our season already by not recruiting correctly went to cas last night and could not believe that we could be so far behind a team with castlefords resources unbelievable.

Hetherington has bled the club filling the playing squad with cheap aussies and second rate youngsters kept a coach in position far too long allowed rhino royalty like sinfield to exit the club.

Sinfield is the answer to the coaching problem whatever it takes time for caddick to intervene if he is still interested.

Please no history lessons or excuses.