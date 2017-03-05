Sweaty Betty's wrote: The so called 'top clubs' will still win all the trophies this year. The level of the competition is deteriorating year on year as the game is being stifled by small mindedness. I would dearly love the standard of the game to improve so that all teams are equal and playing at a higher standard (like the NRL) but sadly RL in this country is looking into the abyss.

Neutral opinion here.It was good close contest on soft ground, so not the best surface for sparkling rugby. But it was a great game to watch, as a neutral there's no dissecting of your own team errors, you just enjoy the closeness of the battle and enjoy every inch made.On the night Trinity had more guts,o and that's also a big part of Rugby league. On the night there was little between the sides but even so a winner was thrown up and they fully deserved it as the unfancied away side at the once mighty Saints.Don't underestimate Wakefield Trinity, we played them first game of season at Belle Vue and they were unlucky not to win that one too. Wakefield deserve respect for what they are doing, The salary cap is making games a level playing field which I think is great for our game, AND our SL sides beat the Mighty NRL sides to boot so I certainly don't see a gap at club level.For Saints, you'll create a Langtree legacy by getting down there and supporting. I really love all that Saints stand for in Rugby as do most outside Wigan and Wire. But there are no guarantees in Sport, champion sides can and do fail, just ask the Bulls, Parramatta, Leeds etc , and lest we forget...Trinity.There is no financial hiding place with this Sal Cap format, and good structured coaches like Powell, Radford, can really make the difference. Throw in some real guts and anyone can win these days. Including Saints. But a bit of respect in defeat doesn't cost anything, and is much more like the Saints that I respect. Good Luck, I'm sure you'll be there at the shake up.