Sun Mar 05, 2017 11:32 pm
Dave K. wrote:
From an away fan who attended your ground this year, I have to say it is a dumb, appalling toilets, no cover for away fans and poor views, easily the worst in SL.

What a strange turn of events, from a thread about Wakefield Trinity's victory over Saint Helens to a post from a Hull fan stating the obvious about Belle Vue.

Mon Mar 06, 2017 1:44 pm
Dave K. wrote:
From an away fan who attended your ground this year, I have to say it is a dumb, appalling toilets, no cover for away fans and poor views, easily the worst in SL.



Accepted. Yet apart from everything the club has tried for say the last 30 years to rectify the situation what do you expect Wakey to do about it? (We don't have a money bags McManus or a council like Hull to help us with a stadium.)
Image
http://flightsandfrustration.com/



Millionaires wanted. Apply here --- Wakefield Trinity Wildcats

Tue Mar 07, 2017 8:59 am
wildshot wrote:
We don't have a money bags McManus or a council like Hull to help us with a stadium.)


Not sure McManus is Money Bags, just contacts in Hong Kong with money who like making Lots of ££££ $$$$ interest which they can't get on the open financial markets! also support from Tesco & Council to get the site.

Wed Mar 08, 2017 5:49 am
Dave K. wrote:
From an away fan who attended your ground this year, I have to say it is a dumb, appalling toilets, no cover for away fans and poor views, easily the worst in SL.

From an away fan who attended your old ground for a number of years I can how qualified you are to form an opinion on Bellevue.
Maybe one day we'll be as lucky as Hull sharks and get to use a new stadium all be it playing second fiddle to a second rate premier league team, even when they get relegated this season they'll still be the number 1 club, still I suppose it's more comforting and enjoyable than playing in a dumb like ours :D

Wed Mar 08, 2017 10:28 am
Sweaty Betty's wrote:
The so called 'top clubs' will still win all the trophies this year. The level of the competition is deteriorating year on year as the game is being stifled by small mindedness. I would dearly love the standard of the game to improve so that all teams are equal and playing at a higher standard (like the NRL) but sadly RL in this country is looking into the abyss.


Neutral opinion here.
It was good close contest on soft ground, so not the best surface for sparkling rugby. But it was a great game to watch, as a neutral there's no dissecting of your own team errors, you just enjoy the closeness of the battle and enjoy every inch made.
On the night Trinity had more guts,o and that's also a big part of Rugby league. On the night there was little between the sides but even so a winner was thrown up and they fully deserved it as the unfancied away side at the once mighty Saints.
Don't underestimate Wakefield Trinity, we played them first game of season at Belle Vue and they were unlucky not to win that one too. Wakefield deserve respect for what they are doing, The salary cap is making games a level playing field which I think is great for our game, AND our SL sides beat the Mighty NRL sides to boot so I certainly don't see a gap at club level.
For Saints, you'll create a Langtree legacy by getting down there and supporting. I really love all that Saints stand for in Rugby as do most outside Wigan and Wire. But there are no guarantees in Sport, champion sides can and do fail, just ask the Bulls, Parramatta, Leeds etc , and lest we forget...Trinity.
There is no financial hiding place with this Sal Cap format, and good structured coaches like Powell, Radford, can really make the difference. Throw in some real guts and anyone can win these days. Including Saints. But a bit of respect in defeat doesn't cost anything, and is much more like the Saints that I respect. Good Luck, I'm sure you'll be there at the shake up.
