Dave K. wrote: From an away fan who attended your ground this year, I have to say it is a dumb, appalling toilets, no cover for away fans and poor views, easily the worst in SL.

From an away fan who attended your old ground for a number of years I can how qualified you are to form an opinion on Bellevue.Maybe one day we'll be as lucky as Hull sharks and get to use a new stadium all be it playing second fiddle to a second rate premier league team, even when they get relegated this season they'll still be the number 1 club, still I suppose it's more comforting and enjoyable than playing in a dumb like ours