Dave K. wrote: From an away fan who attended your ground this year, I have to say it is a dumb, appalling toilets, no cover for away fans and poor views, easily the worst in SL.

Accepted. Yet apart from everything the club has tried for say the last 30 years to rectify the situation what do you expect Wakey to do about it? (We don't have a money bags McManus or a council like Hull to help us with a stadium.)