Saints weren't very good at all but only in attack and defence, ball handing and kicking. Wakey weren't brilliant but they looked keener in the first half which got them a lead. Second half Saints (again) left themselves too much to do and Wakey won by being the better team.



Also not sure you can compare this result with the sixty plus against the pie gobblers. They played well that day admittedly against lesser opposition. Here they've beaten a good side that couldn't perform.



About Cunningham: I haven't really complained about his tactics or how the players implement what he wants but we are certainly not playing with flair and if his philosophy is to be controlled and tight and defensive, we can't do that either. Am keen to discover what his style is....