WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakey game

Board index Super League St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakey game

 
Post a reply

Re: Wakey game

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 4:41 pm
Wildthing User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 10933
Location: The City of Wakefield
The majority of decent Saints supporters stopped posting on here years ago. Mainly the dregs left, nothing to see here.
TRINITY Wildcats.

Re: Wakey game

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 5:38 pm
Sweaty Betty's Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jul 18, 2011 4:13 pm
Posts: 433
les-goose wrote:
Saints are garbage that's why Wakey won the game simple as Wakey are not a good side just as they were not a good side when they beat Saints at Oakwell. Hay ho Saints have had some good sides just as Wakey have but eventually the tide turns and it looks like it has turned for Saints just as it looks like its turning for Wakey. Saints on a downer and Wakey on the up who the hell scripted that one its not allowed Wakey going to Saints and coming away with a win.


I am not a Saints supporter but I will have you a bet that Saints finish higher in the league than Wakefield.

Re: Wakey game

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 8:04 pm
St pete User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm
Posts: 16754
Sweaty Betty's wrote:
I am not a Saints supporter but I will have you a bet that Saints finish higher in the league than Wakefield.



I'll bet on that also!

I'm 100% certain this rubbish on the slide can't beat Wakey will finish higher than the upcoming superstar team Wakey .

In fact, I'd bet that Saints who are on the slide big time will finish higher than Wakey as long as super league is be8ng played.
Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -

"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"

Utter disgusting abusive remark from a keyboard warrior

Re: Wakey game

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 8:39 pm
dboy Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 12, 2005 12:38 pm
Posts: 2241
Location: Barnsley
I'll have £1000 on that second bet please St. Pete.

Sod it, make it 10K.

Re: Wakey game

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 8:52 pm
wotsupcas Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Mar 02, 2014 4:25 pm
Posts: 99
St pete wrote:
I'll bet on that also!

I'm 100% certain this rubbish on the slide can't beat Wakey will finish higher than the upcoming superstar team Wakey .

In fact, I'd bet that Saints who are on the slide big time will finish higher than Wakey as long as super league is be8ng played.

You really need to get over Friday night . It was just one game . You lost . I'm sure you'll bounce back especially with the tactical genius you have in charge

Re: Wakey game

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 9:15 pm
Upanunder Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 72
So we've gone from certain relegation to only finishing below Saints in less than 5 posts.

Stuff all this Wakey Saints rubbish, the thing that would worry me is not what Wakey are doing but what's gonna turn around Saints.
If they don't start pullin up a few trees, I can see Cunningham gone by the end of March.
They've got Hull and Cats away and Wire at home for their next 3 games, so they could be in some right sh11e by the back end, there's no Wakey or HKR to be obnoxiously arrogant about, this month is defining for the current status quo at St Helens.

ps, I broke my ankle on the crumbling terraces of Knowsley rd, and that wasn't very long ago at all, Belle Vue is nothin like the sh11hole that was.

Re: Wakey game

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 9:18 pm
St pete User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm
Posts: 16754
wotsupcas wrote:
You really need to get over Friday night . It was just one game . You lost . I'm sure you'll bounce back especially with the tactical genius you have in charge


Mate, I didn't go as couldn't. I've not watched it back on sky apart from post match. I swear on my kids lives I'm not bothered one little bit. It's one game, still lots of rugby to play.

It's pretty funny how giddy some fans get from one win. I bet Salford forum are predicting they will win super league. Give it few month and we will see where we all at.

I don't think saints will make top 4
Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -

"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"

Utter disgusting abusive remark from a keyboard warrior

Re: Wakey game

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 9:22 pm
St pete User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm
Posts: 16754
Upanunder wrote:
So we've gone from certain relegation to only finishing below Saints in less than 5 posts.

Stuff all this Wakey Saints rubbish, the thing that would worry me is not what Wakey are doing but what's gonna turn around Saints.
If they don't start pullin up a few trees, I can see Cunningham gone by the end of March.
They've got Hull and Cats away and Wire at home for their next 3 games, so they could be in some right sh11e by the back end, there's no Wakey or HKR to be obnoxiously arrogant about, this month is defining for the current status quo at St Helens.

ps, I broke my ankle on the crumbling terraces of Knowsley rd, and that wasn't very long ago at all, Belle Vue is nothin like the sh11hole that was.


That's why we did something about the dump we used to have.
Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -

"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"

Utter disgusting abusive remark from a keyboard warrior
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AKA kellyseye, never a dull moment, St pete, TOMCAT and 109 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,530,2912,34875,8174,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 5th Mar : 03:00
NRL-R1
NZ WARRIORS
26-22
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 5th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R1
MANLY
12-20
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 5th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R1
OXFORD
40-12
HEMEL  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
LONDON
42-12
BRADFORD  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
BATLEY
22-18
SWINTON  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
HULL KR
50-10
SHEFFIELD  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
...Postponed
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
FEATHERSTONE
9-10
ROCHDALE  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
KEIGHLEY
50-8
CELTIC  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
SOUTH WALES
6-27
WHITEHAVEN  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
DONCASTER
26-4
COVENTY  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
HUNSLET
10-6
GLOUC  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
WORKINGTON
20-24
NEWCASTLE  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
HALIFAX
10-12
TOULOUSE  
...Full time
  Thu 9th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R2
SYDNEY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  














c}