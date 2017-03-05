Saints are garbage that's why Wakey won the game simple as Wakey are not a good side just as they were not a good side when they beat Saints at Oakwell. Hay ho Saints have had some good sides just as Wakey have but eventually the tide turns and it looks like it has turned for Saints just as it looks like its turning for Wakey. Saints on a downer and Wakey on the up who the hell scripted that one its not allowed Wakey going to Saints and coming away with a win.
I am not a Saints supporter but I will have you a bet that Saints finish higher in the league than Wakefield.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.