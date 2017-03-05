les-goose wrote:

Saints are garbage that's why Wakey won the game simple as Wakey are not a good side just as they were not a good side when they beat Saints at Oakwell. Hay ho Saints have had some good sides just as Wakey have but eventually the tide turns and it looks like it has turned for Saints just as it looks like its turning for Wakey. Saints on a downer and Wakey on the up who the hell scripted that one its not allowed Wakey going to Saints and coming away with a win.