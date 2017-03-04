WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakey game

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 1:34 pm
Sweaty Betty's Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jul 18, 2011 4:13 pm
Posts: 431
roverman wrote:
The trouble with you lot at St. Helens and the other so called top clubs is you've had too good for too long you've won everything for years ruled the roost in rl and had all the top players to watch ,you haven't even the good grace to give the so called smaller clubs a bit of credit when they bust a gut to get a win you've never had to watch a once mighty club like trinity fall from grace like we have and struggle for years with poor management but it can happen to any club look at Bradford so stop looking down on us and give a bit of credit .


The so called 'top clubs' will still win all the trophies this year. The level of the competition is deteriorating year on year as the game is being stifled by small mindedness. I would dearly love the standard of the game to improve so that all teams are equal and playing at a higher standard (like the NRL) but sadly RL in this country is looking into the abyss.

Re: Wakey game

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 3:07 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7571
St pete wrote:
Wakey on the way up ? One win in 12 games?


We have a win streak of one and yours is less than 1, we are on the up and Saints, well, .............

Re: Wakey game

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 3:23 pm
St pete User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm
Posts: 16750
wrencat1873 wrote:
We have a win streak of one and yours is less than 1, we are on the up and Saints, well, .............


Getting giddy from one win in twelve games ? Jesus Wakey has really falling on hard times on the pitch as well as off the pitch if that's you on the up.

I've nothing against Wakey at all but your club is a mess. Your probably favourites go lose super league status and your stadium (lol) is a complete dump. Your a bunch of scruffs
Re: Wakey game

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 3:55 pm
Kevs Head Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 06, 2006 8:15 pm
Posts: 764
St Pete - no disrespect but I think you may have missed something in the last few posts.

Re: Wakey game

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 4:30 pm
wotsupcas Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Mar 02, 2014 4:25 pm
Posts: 98
St pete wrote:
Getting giddy from one win in twelve games ? Jesus Wakey has really falling on hard times on the pitch as well as off the pitch if that's you on the up.

I've nothing against Wakey at all but your club is a mess. Your probably favourites go lose super league status and your stadium (lol) is a complete dump. Your a bunch of scruffs

Doesn't sound like you have anything against us , does it?

Re: Wakey game

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 4:38 pm
St pete User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm
Posts: 16750
wotsupcas wrote:
Doesn't sound like you have anything against us , does it?


Nope nothing against Wakey at all and why would I?

It's true, I do think your favourite to lose your super league status and yes I think your ground is a complete dump. They are facts and I'm sure if you did a poll of every fan in the league they would agree.

I can honestly say, I've nothing against Wakey. I don't like them or dislike them in any way.
Re: Wakey game

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 6:04 pm
wotsupcas Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Mar 02, 2014 4:25 pm
Posts: 98
St pete wrote:
Nope nothing against Wakey at all and why would I?

It's true, I do think your favourite to lose your super league status and yes I think your ground is a complete dump. They are facts and I'm sure if you did a poll of every fan in the league they would agree.

I can honestly say, I've nothing against Wakey. I don't like them or dislike them in any way.

I think the term bunch of scruffs gave you away. Have to concede about the ground though . Unlucky for us we are not considered scruffy or deprived enough to be given a grant for a new ground

Re: Wakey game

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 8:11 pm
MashPotatoes Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jul 06, 2014 9:52 am
Posts: 362
St pete wrote:
Nope nothing against Wakey at all and why would I?

It's true, I do think your favourite to lose your super league status and yes I think your ground is a complete dump. They are facts and I'm sure if you did a poll of every fan in the league they would agree.

I can honestly say, I've nothing against Wakey. I don't like them or dislike them in any way.


Can you explain how Wakefield are favourites to lose their SL status ? Surely the only way that can happen is to be relegated? This means finishing in the bottom half of the middle 8's and losing the million pound game ? Unless you're insinuating that the ground will get Wakefield kicked out of SL ?

Wakefield have a track record of getting relegated don't they ? Lol.

Re: Wakey game

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 8:39 am
St pete User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm
Posts: 16750
MashPotatoes wrote:
Can you explain how Wakefield are favourites to lose their SL status ? Surely the only way that can happen is to be relegated? This means finishing in the bottom half of the middle 8's and losing the million pound game ? Unless you're insinuating that the ground will get Wakefield kicked out of SL ?

Wakefield have a track record of getting relegated don't they ? Lol.


Imo they will end up in the million pound game with Hull KR. Imo Hull KR will beat Wakey


Does that sound far fetched ? I don't think so
Re: Wakey game

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 8:55 am
Trinity_13 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2017 8:54 am
Posts: 6
Not bitter at all...........top div.........
