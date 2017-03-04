roverman wrote: The trouble with you lot at St. Helens and the other so called top clubs is you've had too good for too long you've won everything for years ruled the roost in rl and had all the top players to watch ,you haven't even the good grace to give the so called smaller clubs a bit of credit when they bust a gut to get a win you've never had to watch a once mighty club like trinity fall from grace like we have and struggle for years with poor management but it can happen to any club look at Bradford so stop looking down on us and give a bit of credit .

The so called 'top clubs' will still win all the trophies this year. The level of the competition is deteriorating year on year as the game is being stifled by small mindedness. I would dearly love the standard of the game to improve so that all teams are equal and playing at a higher standard (like the NRL) but sadly RL in this country is looking into the abyss.