roverman wrote: The trouble with you lot at St. Helens and the other so called top clubs is you've had too good for too long you've won everything for years ruled the roost in rl and had all the top players to watch ,you haven't even the good grace to give the so called smaller clubs a bit of credit when they bust a gut to get a win you've never had to watch a once mighty club like trinity fall from grace like we have and struggle for years with poor management but it can happen to any club look at Bradford so stop looking down on us and give a bit of credit .

You're absolutely right. Plenty of fans of smaller clubs are happy with the occasional win and think avoiding relegation is great. We don't. If Saints aren't competing for trophies, then we don't sit back and live off faded glories, we get angry and demand changes, because it's not good enough. It's perhaps that attitude which led us to win more games over the last 21 years than any other club. The day we sit back and say ''oh, we got beaten by a weak Leigh and Wakefield side. That's ok, well done them' is the day we stop being a top competitive club, and become one of the also-rans who make up the numbers without ever seriously challenging the winners.If you're happy with mediocrity, and celebrate endless 'plucky' defeats, then good luck to you, because you won't be winning any trophies any time soon with that attitude. It's not good enough for St Helens.So I'm not sure what your point is?