WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakey game

Board index Super League St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakey game

 
Post a reply

Re: Wakey game

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 8:01 am
Trinity_13 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2017 8:54 am
Posts: 5
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
I thought we were bad but losing to Wakefield is embarrassing.


Don't worry...........you are bad....... ..very bad in fact. ..........and very lucky to have 4 points on board . .... ....

Re: Wakey game

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 8:08 am
Lockers700 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2016 6:23 pm
Posts: 71
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
I thought we were bad but losing to Wakefield is embarrassing.


Haha yeah right, we beat you at Headingley & finished above you in the league last year. You should sort out your own house before throwing stones on here!

Re: Wakey game

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 8:54 am
13 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 02, 2005 1:13 pm
Posts: 640
roverman wrote:
The trouble with you lot at St. Helens and the other so called top clubs is you've had too good for too long you've won everything for years ruled the roost in rl and had all the top players to watch ,you haven't even the good grace to give the so called smaller clubs a bit of credit when they bust a gut to get a win you've never had to watch a once mighty club like trinity fall from grace like we have and struggle for years with poor management but it can happen to any club look at Bradford so stop looking down on us and give a bit of credit .


This....... :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP:
Todd Snape Wilkinson Koukash

Re: Wakey game

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 9:30 am
Roy Haggerty User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5179
Location: London
roverman wrote:
The trouble with you lot at St. Helens and the other so called top clubs is you've had too good for too long you've won everything for years ruled the roost in rl and had all the top players to watch ,you haven't even the good grace to give the so called smaller clubs a bit of credit when they bust a gut to get a win you've never had to watch a once mighty club like trinity fall from grace like we have and struggle for years with poor management but it can happen to any club look at Bradford so stop looking down on us and give a bit of credit .


You're absolutely right. Plenty of fans of smaller clubs are happy with the occasional win and think avoiding relegation is great. We don't. If Saints aren't competing for trophies, then we don't sit back and live off faded glories, we get angry and demand changes, because it's not good enough. It's perhaps that attitude which led us to win more games over the last 21 years than any other club. The day we sit back and say ''oh, we got beaten by a weak Leigh and Wakefield side. That's ok, well done them' is the day we stop being a top competitive club, and become one of the also-rans who make up the numbers without ever seriously challenging the winners.

If you're happy with mediocrity, and celebrate endless 'plucky' defeats, then good luck to you, because you won't be winning any trophies any time soon with that attitude. It's not good enough for St Helens.

So I'm not sure what your point is?
Last edited by Roy Haggerty on Sat Mar 04, 2017 9:32 am, edited 1 time in total.
Image

"...the biggest boor, the most opinionated pompous bigot that frequents these
boards and he is NOT to be taken at all seriously. "

Re: Wakey game

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 9:31 am
AKA kellyseye User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 7:10 pm
Posts: 145
Location: wakey
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
I thought we were bad but losing to Wakefield is embarrassing.

KNOB

Re: Wakey game

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 10:10 am
Kevs Head Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 06, 2006 8:15 pm
Posts: 762
chunkyhugo wrote:
Not really. As the guy posted, one rubbish team beating another. Like Leeds beating Leigh or Salford, Saints beating Leeds etc etc. If you had beaten the Pies or Cas you would have deserved credit. We are the cross of SL battling to avoid the middle 8's.

When we beat Wigan by 60 odd points last season we got exactly the same 5h1te that you and Roy Haggerty are doling out now. Your guys tried their hardest, they lost, two points to us. Thank you.

Re: Wakey game

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 10:44 am
Slugger McBatt User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 4984
Location: Over there
To be fair to Roy Haggerty, Saints were rubbish. An empty shell of a team playing in a ground with zero atmosphere. The days of Saints being a top team in a cauldron-type atmosphere are long gone.

Wakefield played just fine and beat a rubbish uninspiring Saints side.

I can keep repeating how poor Saints are for as long as Roy wants. I'm fine with that. Wakefield fans enjoy their occasional triumphs because we know our limitations. I can't help thinking that Saints haven't been a good side, a fearsome side, since they left Knowsley Road. That place used to make the hairs stand up on the players' necks, and supporters. Not anymore. It's no surprise that the players don't feel quite as inspired as they once did.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.

Re: Wakey game

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 11:57 am
les-goose Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Aug 02, 2011 7:57 pm
Posts: 1775
Location: Outwood Wakefield
Saints are garbage that's why Wakey won the game simple as Wakey are not a good side just as they were not a good side when they beat Saints at Oakwell. Hay ho Saints have had some good sides just as Wakey have but eventually the tide turns and it looks like it has turned for Saints just as it looks like its turning for Wakey. Saints on a downer and Wakey on the up who the hell scripted that one its not allowed Wakey going to Saints and coming away with a win.

Re: Wakey game

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 12:05 pm
stevie Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Feb 06, 2015 4:14 pm
Posts: 220
Maybe your luck's changed since you gave your stadium that freaking stupid name!

Re: Wakey game

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 12:34 pm
St pete User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm
Posts: 16746
les-goose wrote:
Saints are garbage that's why Wakey won the game simple as Wakey are not a good side just as they were not a good side when they beat Saints at Oakwell. Hay ho Saints have had some good sides just as Wakey have but eventually the tide turns and it looks like it has turned for Saints just as it looks like its turning for Wakey. Saints on a downer and Wakey on the up who the hell scripted that one its not allowed Wakey going to Saints and coming away with a win.


Wakey on the way up ? One win in 12 games?
Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -

"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"

Utter disgusting abusive remark from a keyboard warrior
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BackrowSaint, les-goose, Slugger McBatt, St pete, stevie, theblondebomber and 166 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,529,4071,83175,8124,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
42-10
PENRITH
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
20-16
CANBERRA
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
18-32
SYDNEY
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
LONDON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
SL-R3
SALFORD
v
WARRINGTON
  
  Sat 4th Mar : 18:00
SL-R3
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sat 4th Mar : 18:30
CH1-R1
BARROW
v
YORK  
  Sun 5th Mar : 03:00
NRL-R1
NZ WARRIORS
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun 5th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R1
MANLY
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sun 5th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R1
OXFORD
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
LONDON
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
HULL KR
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
WORKINGTON
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
HUNSLET
v
GLOUC  














c}