Trinity_13 wrote:
No credit to wakey then???.......
I don't think Wakey had to do very much to beat us. Our attack almost never threatened, and your forwards were making easy yards in the mud against our soft forwards as if it was a training run.
If that had been a hard-fought game between two skilful sides in which you'd just pipped us, then credit where credit was due. But tonight, that was a Wakefield side who offered not very much against a Saints side who offered nothing.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:28 pm
Trinity_13 wrote:
No credit to wakey then???.......
You waisting your breath this guys Cunningham in disguise or in other words a bit of an ar*e
Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:30 pm
Roy Haggerty wrote:
As an aside, Ryan Morgan looks like a man regretting his relocation to the jewel of the north-west.
I can't recall him coming inside to help out in any games yet. I don't want to judge him so soon but he is reluctant to get involved, hopefully that will change.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:33 pm
Having just watched the recorded post match interview, KC looks like a man pondering his future.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:09 pm
Roy Haggerty wrote:
I was going to do a fuller analysis, but what's the point - you all saw that. We've been beaten by a team of semi-pro has-beens in Leigh - which might be their only win all season. We've been beaten at home by Wakefield - everyone's tip for the relegation fight. We struggled to beat Leeds, who've been shockingly bad for 18 months now.
If we do not change our coach, our drills, our talent recruitment systems, this season we will be where Leeds were last season. We look absolutely dreadful. Clueless in attack - as we've been since Cunningham took over. Soft in defence. And with far too many players who would never have got a game in a Saints shirt under previous coaches.
Enough is enough. That's bloody disgraceful.
Wakefield are tipped for relegation every season, it's about time you and silly pundits realised it's not that simple. Wakefield finished top 8 last season and have a stronger squad this season. Very unlucky not to have won the 3 from 3.
The moral of the story is... never underestimate Wakefield Trinity.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:28 pm
Trinity_13 wrote:
No credit to wakey then???.......
Not really. As the guy posted, one rubbish team beating another. Like Leeds beating Leigh or Salford, Saints beating Leeds etc etc. If you had beaten the Pies or Cas you would have deserved credit. We are the cross of SL battling to avoid the middle 8's.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:34 pm
Saints are dire. But the majority of teams winning there early in the season, before total rot sets in, deserve some credit.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:49 pm
The trouble with you lot at St. Helens and the other so called top clubs is you've had too good for too long you've won everything for years ruled the roost in rl and had all the top players to watch ,you haven't even the good grace to give the so called smaller clubs a bit of credit when they bust a gut to get a win you've never had to watch a once mighty club like trinity fall from grace like we have and struggle for years with poor management but it can happen to any club look at Bradford so stop looking down on us and give a bit of credit .
Sat Mar 04, 2017 12:03 am
roverman wrote:
The trouble with you lot at St. Helens and the other so called top clubs is you've had too good for too long you've won everything for years ruled the roost in rl and had all the top players to watch ,you haven't even the good grace to give the so called smaller clubs a bit of credit when they bust a gut to get a win you've never had to watch a once mighty club like trinity fall from grace like we have and struggle for years with poor management but it can happen to any club look at Bradford so stop looking down on us and give a bit of credit .
Isn't it a bit condescending if we do that? I for one don't think for a minute that clubs like Wakefield have to do something spectacular to beat us anymore, in fact Wakey away is always a game I dread, even when we were good. If the video ref doesn't give that decision, I think Chester would have slated your players in the interview after the game, you weren't great.
