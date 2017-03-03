I was going to do a fuller analysis, but what's the point - you all saw that. We've been beaten by a team of semi-pro has-beens in Leigh - which might be their only win all season. We've been beaten at home by Wakefield - everyone's tip for the relegation fight. We struggled to beat Leeds, who've been shockingly bad for 18 months now.



If we do not change our coach, our drills, our talent recruitment systems, this season we will be where Leeds were last season. We look absolutely dreadful. Clueless in attack - as we've been since Cunningham took over. Soft in defence. And with far too many players who would never have got a game in a Saints shirt under previous coaches.



Enough is enough. That's bloody disgraceful.