Not looking good after the first quarter.
Our forwards look soft compared to Wakey. We look like - not for the first time - we have no idea about how to attack. We can't hold the ball and we're giving stupid penalties away again.
When we beat Leeds, I felt optimistic. But given results around the league since, maybe we were struggling to beat a very poor side. Was our Leeds game a basement battle?
