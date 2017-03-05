upthecats wrote:

Real important we managed to get the win in the end...our three performances to date have definitely deserved it...and I think on balance of play we were the better team on the night quite comfortably!



Just don't like the opinion that the bad weather and poor conditions levelled it up and gave us a better chance because like others I think we'll be a far better side when we get some dry weather and pitches..



We've recruited really well IMO and if you look at our squad we're set to go well the better the weather...more pace in the backs than we've ever had...Johnstone, Jones-Bishop, Caton-Brown and Lyne can all shift and can all finish well....we've not only got size and power in the pack now but Fifita, Huby and England especially...all like an offload and we haven't been able to see much of that yet....we've got pace and agility in the pivots aswell with Miller and Wood...



Everything about us says we will be far better side when conditions are better...I think we'll be in for some cracking games this season with the squad we've put together...our strength may well be the mid point when injuries are kicking in at most teams because our depth is a lot better than many outside the club think!