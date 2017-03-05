WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Saints game

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Saints game

 
Post a reply

Re: Saints game

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 11:21 am
FIL User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1463
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
upthecats wrote:
Real important we managed to get the win in the end...our three performances to date have definitely deserved it...and I think on balance of play we were the better team on the night quite comfortably!

Just don't like the opinion that the bad weather and poor conditions levelled it up and gave us a better chance because like others I think we'll be a far better side when we get some dry weather and pitches..

We've recruited really well IMO and if you look at our squad we're set to go well the better the weather...more pace in the backs than we've ever had...Johnstone, Jones-Bishop, Caton-Brown and Lyne can all shift and can all finish well....we've not only got size and power in the pack now but Fifita, Huby and England especially...all like an offload and we haven't been able to see much of that yet....we've got pace and agility in the pivots aswell with Miller and Wood...

Everything about us says we will be far better side when conditions are better...I think we'll be in for some cracking games this season with the squad we've put together...our strength may well be the mid point when injuries are kicking in at most teams because our depth is a lot better than many outside the club think!


Woahhhh there fella...that's far too positive a contribution from a Wakey fan...how dare you come on here spouting such positive opinions :NAUGHTY:
Pop tart...surely this is worthy of a 7 day ban too ?? :wink: :wink:

:CURTAIN:
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.

Re: Saints game

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 11:59 am
cosmicat Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Nov 14, 2014 7:09 pm
Posts: 497
What we need now after that brilliant win against saints is to back it up and beat Salford next Sunday at home , come on let's get down to bv

Re: Saints game

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 6:14 pm
SaleSlim Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Jan 22, 2011 9:16 am
Posts: 615
cosmicat wrote:
What we need now after that brilliant win against saints is to back it up and beat Salford next Sunday at home , come on let's get down to bv


Should be a great game... cracking win for Wakey at Saints and a thoroughly deserved win for us against Wire. I said pre-season that I fancied Salford & Wakefield to be pushing that 8th spot and have seen nothing so far this season to change that opinion.

Didn't catch your game on Friday but sounds like you got the sh1tty end of the stick from the ref as we have both at Leeds and against Wire (despite the win). Some truly bizarre officiating by Jack Smith and the Chuckle Brothers running the line. Will be interesting to see which of our poxy little clubs gets shafted by the official next weekend and I honestly hope that the post match discussions will be about who played better on the day rather than a contentious ref decision that has cost either team a valuable 2 points.

Good luck for the rest of the season (except next week of course where I hope Ashurst, BJB & MCB have absolute shockers! :wink: )
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: acko, Big lads mate, Bluedog Reborn, charlie, charlie63wildcat, cocker, eastardsley, eric35, imwakefieldtillidie, Kevs Head, KevW60349, M62 J30 TRINITY, MC_Wildcat, pitchy, pocket 4's, poplar cats alive, themightynortherner, TwistTheMellonMan, vastman, wakeytrin, Wilfenheimer and 320 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,530,1492,42975,8144,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 5th Mar : 03:00
NRL-R1
NZ WARRIORS
26-22
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 5th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R1
MANLY
12-20
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 5th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R1
OXFORD
40-12
HEMEL  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
LONDON
42-12
BRADFORD  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
BATLEY
22-18
SWINTON  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
HULL KR
50-10
SHEFFIELD  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
...Postponed
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
FEATHERSTONE
9-10
ROCHDALE  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
KEIGHLEY
50-8
CELTIC  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
SOUTH WALES
6-27
WHITEHAVEN  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
DONCASTER
26-4
COVENTY  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
HUNSLET
10-6
GLOUC  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
WORKINGTON
20-24
NEWCASTLE  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
HALIFAX
10-12
TOULOUSE  
...Full time
  Thu 9th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R2
SYDNEY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  














c}