Re: Saints game

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 6:21 pm
cheshirecat57 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Dec 13, 2009 8:54 pm
Posts: 697
Willzay wrote:
:lol:

Hey i'm not the one with no life :lol: :lol: :lol:
What did do you last night :lol: :lol:
Sado

Re: Saints game

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 6:48 pm
wildshot User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 11, 2010 12:53 pm
Posts: 1423
Location: The world is my oyster!
I'm not a moderator but I think you've crossed a line there cheshirecat, no need for such words. Think of State of Mind which we are trying to promote through the game. You don't know people's mental health.

We can agree to disagree (and I certainly disagree with some on here) but I think your attack back was too much.
Image
http://flightsandfrustration.com/



Millionaires wanted. Apply here --- Wakefield Trinity Wildcats

Re: Saints game

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 7:25 pm
cheshirecat57 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Dec 13, 2009 8:54 pm
Posts: 697
wildshot wrote:
I'm not a moderator but I think you've crossed a line there cheshirecat, no need for such words. Think of State of Mind which we are trying to promote through the game. You don't know people's mental health.

We can agree to disagree (and I certainly disagree with some on here) but I think your attack back was too much.

No ive not mate ! I spend alot of time and money supporting my club! And when you have a tosspot like willzay who is alloud to slag off our club ,player, coaches, ex coaches who i dont think he as every seen, on a regulal basis.
Well someone is going have to tell the lifeless pillock how it is.

Re: Saints game

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 7:35 pm
Sacred Cow Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1199
wildshot wrote:
I'm not a moderator but I think you've crossed a line there cheshirecat, no need for such words. Think of State of Mind which we are trying to promote through the game. You don't know people's mental health.

We can agree to disagree (and I certainly disagree with some on here) but I think your attack back was too much.

If those posts aren't a ban then at least we know the level thats allowed moving forward.

Re: Saints game

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 7:43 pm
jakeyg95 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 264
cheshirecat57 wrote:
No ive not mate ! I spend alot of time and money supporting my club! And when you have a tosspot like willzay who is alloud to slag off our club ,player, coaches, ex coaches who i dont think he as every seen, on a regulal basis.
Well someone is going have to tell the lifeless pillock how it is.


I'd lay off the whiskey if I was you.

Re: Saints game

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 7:44 pm
inside man User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Dec 28, 2004 5:06 pm
Posts: 2057
Got to agree, bit harsh even though he is one of the most negative posters ever you shouldn't be saying things like you did Cheshire.

Re: Saints game

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 8:04 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9011
Location: wakefield
How to ruin my Saturday night.
I've edited the offending post

7 day temporary ban to cool off.
Too strong a reaction to a pretty tame opinion.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Saints game

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 12:37 am
musson Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 472
chissitt wrote:
I think that was when the opposition player played the ball off the mark.


I remember that
He stood his ground and held his hand in the air and made it obvious to the ref that the player moved of the mark

He did it a couple of times

Re: Saints game

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 12:51 am
upthecats User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 15, 2004 8:24 pm
Posts: 3106
Location: Dewsbury
Real important we managed to get the win in the end...our three performances to date have definitely deserved it...and I think on balance of play we were the better team on the night quite comfortably!

Just don't like the opinion that the bad weather and poor conditions levelled it up and gave us a better chance because like others I think we'll be a far better side when we get some dry weather and pitches..

We've recruited really well IMO and if you look at our squad we're set to go well the better the weather...more pace in the backs than we've ever had...Johnstone, Jones-Bishop, Caton-Brown and Lyne can all shift and can all finish well....we've not only got size and power in the pack now but Fifita, Huby and England especially...all like an offload and we haven't been able to see much of that yet....we've got pace and agility in the pivots aswell with Miller and Wood...

Everything about us says we will be far better side when conditions are better...I think we'll be in for some cracking games this season with the squad we've put together...our strength may well be the mid point when injuries are kicking in at most teams because our depth is a lot better than many outside the club think!
Image
